On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Kuo: All 5G iPhones on Track to Launch in Fall 2020, Including Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave Models
Kuo said iPhone models with mmWave would be available in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom, adding that Apple may disable 5G functionality in countries that do not offer 5G service or have a shallow 5G penetration rate to reduce production costs.
Kuo has now doubled down on his prediction. In a follow-up research note today, viewed by MacRumors, he said Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020, with shipments beginning in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter.
Last week, analyst Mehdi Hosseini had disagreed with Kuo's timeframe, claiming that sub-6GHz models would launch in September 2020 and mmWave models would follow in December 2020 or January 2021.
Kuo says development of 5G iPhones with both sub-6GHz and mmWave support is progressing as scheduled, however, and he has the more reputable track record as it relates to forecasting Apple's roadmap. So, as of now, it looks like the entire 5G iPhone lineup will be announced in September as usual.
Shouldn't this be disable mm-wave 5G? Standard sub 6GHz 5G is the pretty run of the mill updates to LTE using normal antennas. It’s the high frequency mm-wave that’s the difficult and expensive part (and also pretty useless).
If they have USB-C, fix the atrocious Mail app, and at least reduce the notch, I might, MIGHT be tempted back.
Then again, it also depends on what Samsung does between now and then as well.
Given that I'm not invested in wearables or an ecosystem (too much, I have 3 Macs and LOVE macOS), Sammy gives me the best single-device-in-my-pocket experience. I can't stand to use my wife's iPhone (although I've been getting trained up...quite unintuitive OS it has become).
What’s wrong with the Mail app? I use it for 5 different accounts without issue.
I tried out a friends Samsung Galaxy recently and it felt like the most kludged together scattergun approach. I love the slick, vertically integrated approach of iPhone’s so I am of the opposite opinion. Everything from airdrop, to hand off and integrated personal hotspot with my Mac just works.
I have the iPhone XS - Decided not to get the iPhone 11 to hold out for the 5G iPhone..
The 5G rollout is coming along pretty fast! All four carriers seem to be adding coverage in cities all the time!
The T-Mobile rollout is especially a joke
Oh my gawd man! why do people insist that they want USB-C on the iPhone? Lightning is a better, more durable connector!
Based on what?
USB-C not only has better transfer speeds.... it’s more efficient at charging devices
USB-C FTW!
“Apple may disable sub-6GHz functionality in countries that do not offer 5G service or have a shallow 5G penetration rate to reduce production costs.”
I took a look back at Kuo's research note from last month and I worded this incorrectly. Kuo says Apple may disable 5G entirely on the sub-6GHz-only models in countries that don't/barely have 5G. Thanks for the heads up on this! Corrected this.
