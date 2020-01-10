Space Survival Game 'No Way Home' Now Available on Apple Arcade

In No Way Home, there are more than 50 weapons to find, craft, and upgrade, aliens to befriend, over 60 monsters to defeat, and boss battles to engage in.
No Way Home uses a procedural universe so each game played is unique, and the game promises a rich story mode that takes place in a huge universe. Players can take multiple paths as they struggle to survive, and there's cargo to find and loot.
Both touch screen support and controller support are available, and the game is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Like all Apple Arcade games, No Way Home can be downloaded and played with an Apple Arcade subscription. Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month and lets up to six members of a family play games for the one monthly fee.