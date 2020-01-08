On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Announces iPhone 11 Night Mode Photo Challenge
iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models turn on Night Mode automatically when the camera detects low-light situations. A crescent moon icon at the top of the display turns yellow when the feature is active.
Apple will accept submissions from today through January 29. A panel of 10 judges will evaluate submissions and reveal five winning photos on March 4. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate, and Apple employees are not eligible. Apple has shared a PDF with full rules and eligibility details.
Apple says photos are allowed to be edited with Apple's Photos app or third-party apps and software. If edited, you must state what apps or filters you used in the image caption or comment. Any photo shot with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max in Night Mode since September 20 qualifies.
The winning photos will be shared on Apple's website and on its Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, and Weibo pages. They may also appear in ads and on billboards, at Apple Stores, or in a third-party photo exhibition. Apple says it will pay a licensing fee to the winning photographers for use of such photos in its marketing.
To participate in the challenge, share your Night Mode photos on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge. Weibo users can participate using #ShotoniPhone# and #NightmodeChallenge#. Apple says to note which iPhone model you used to capture your image in the caption.
High-resolution photos can also be emailed to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format "firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel."
Apple ran a similar Shot on iPhone photo challenge last January.