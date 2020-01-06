On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
iPhone XR Users Experiencing Difficulties on UK's O2 Network
Customers have been unable to make and receive calls and send and receive text messages, as well as maintain a reliable LTE connection for using apps.
An O2 spokesperson told the BBC that it is working closely with partners to resolve "an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using iPhone XR." O2 did not clarify how many customers are affected, but said that turning the iPhone off and on again can temporarily fix the issue.
According to one customer with an affected device, he was told by an O2 customer service representative that Apple caused the issue with a recent iOS update, though that information has not been confirmed. He was given a free month's line rental as compensation.
A MacRumors reader who is experiencing issues with the iPhone XR was able to receive a free upgrade to the iPhone 11 plus a £20 refund due to the signal issues.
Apple told him there was indeed a problem and that under consumer law in the UK, the handset had to be replaced regardless of warranty. There have been no other reports of free iPhone upgrades, but other iPhone XR owners who are experiencing issues on O2 may want to contact Apple support to see what can be done.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Yep, try to put a positive spin on yet another Apple screwup....
Apple screwup? So, by comparison, you never make any mistakes? You are perfect? Got it.
Apple has an immense task of supporting multiple hardware configurations across multiple generations on a multitude of networks around the world. The fact that we don't hear more reports like this just shows you how _well_ they are doing!
Most consumers today don't appreciate just how complex and advanced their little devices are.
[automerge]1578338204[/automerge]
Why is this issue specific to O2? A particular band being used more than others which is junk with the Intel radio or something?
There are standards, but each player in the industry may not be following them exactly. Each provider tries to add their own value, which only makes the job of remaining perfectly compatible harder for handset makers. It's a complex maze to navigate, and my hats off to Apple for doing as well as they have.
Yep, try to put a positive spin on yet another Apple screwup....
A temporary software glitch is not grounds for a hardware replacement under consumer law. It's just Apple going above and beyond to make their loyal customers happy.
FWIW my mother has an XR on O2 and keeps having the same above issues. Sometimes she can go a whole day without realising that she doesn't have signal, restart her phone then have a flood of voicemails come through.
[ Read All Comments ]