CES 2020: Sony Unveils New 4K and 8K TVs with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 Support
All of the new TVs offer support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With AirPlay 2 support, the new TVs will be able to interact with other AirPlay 2 devices such as the HomePod or AirPlay 2-enabled speakers for multi-device whole home audio.
HomeKit support allows the Sony TVs to show up in the Home app and respond to Siri voice commands for doing things like changing volume and turning the TV on and off.
Sony started rolling out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to some of its existing 2018 and 2019 TVs in December, but the 2020 models will support it out of the box. While the 2020 TVs will support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, there is no mention of Sony introducing the Apple TV app on Sony TVs.
According to Sony, the 2020 TV lineup will include features that have previously been limited to the MASTER series models, with the company aiming to deliver a more immersive viewing experience. Features will include Sony's Picture Processor X1, Triluminos Display, Sound-from-Picture Reality, Netflix Calibrated Mode, and IMAX Enhanced for an IMAX experience at home.
A new feature called Ambient Optimization is also included for optimizing picture and sound quality in any environment, and all of the new TVs will use Sony's new Immersive Edge design concept with a minimalist stand.
TV sizes will range from 48 inches to 85 inches, with full details on each TV available via Sony's press release. Sony plans to introduce these TVs in the spring of 2020, and pricing will be available at that time.
