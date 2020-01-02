Apple to Attend CES 2020 in Rare Official Appearance

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
With Amazon and Google expected to roll out new software capabilities for their internet-connected products and voice-activated smart platforms, Apple's own smart home system will also be on show.
Apple's HomeKit, a system for controlling devices in the home, will also be on display. Some companies will show off new gadgets for the home that work with Siri, Apple's digital assistant.According to the report, the company isn't expected to release any new hardware at the trade show, but Apple executive Jane Horvath is scheduled to speak on a consumer privacy panel on January 7.
Ahead of last year's CES, Apple put up a giant sign in Las Vegas touting the security of its devices, and in 2018 some Apple employees reportedly met with potential augmented-reality glasses suppliers there, but otherwise it has traditionally chosen to stay away. Apple's presence at CES 2020 is the first time in decades that the company has attended in an official capacity.