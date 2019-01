Ahead of CES, Apple Puts Up Billboard Touting Privacy in Las Vegas

Apple never shows up at CES, so I can’t say I saw this coming. pic.twitter.com/8jjiBSEu7z — Chris Velazco (@chrisvelazco) January 4, 2019

In the heart of Las Vegas, where the Consumer Electronics Show is set to kick off next week, Apple has put up a giant sign touting the security of its devices.The billboard, which was noticed by Engadget's Chris Velazco , plays on an iconic Las Vegas tourism slogan: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone," reads the sign, which is located near the Las Vegas Convention Center and many prominent Las Vegas hotels.CES will see thousands of tech industry attendees, members of the media, and tech exhibitors, and Apple's decision to put up a billboard here is interesting as the company does not have a presence at the show.Apple competitors like Amazon, Samsung, and Google will be present at CES showing off smart home devices, smartphones, and other products, and while Apple employees are likely to be in attendance, Apple will not be highlighting any of its devices at the event.It's not entirely clear when the billboard was put in place, but it seems clear that it's aimed at CES attendees who will be seeing products from companies with less of a privacy focus like Google and Amazon. Apple is not-so-subtly reminding the tech industry of its heavy emphasis on privacy, with the billboard offering up a link to Apple's dedicated privacy website The Consumer Electronics Show starts on Tuesday, January 8 and lasts through the end of the week.