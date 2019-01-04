"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Ahead of CES, Apple Puts Up Billboard Touting Privacy in Las Vegas
The billboard, which was noticed by Engadget's Chris Velazco, plays on an iconic Las Vegas tourism slogan: "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone," reads the sign, which is located near the Las Vegas Convention Center and many prominent Las Vegas hotels.
Apple never shows up at CES, so I can’t say I saw this coming. pic.twitter.com/8jjiBSEu7z— Chris Velazco (@chrisvelazco) January 4, 2019
CES will see thousands of tech industry attendees, members of the media, and tech exhibitors, and Apple's decision to put up a billboard here is interesting as the company does not have a presence at the show.
Apple competitors like Amazon, Samsung, and Google will be present at CES showing off smart home devices, smartphones, and other products, and while Apple employees are likely to be in attendance, Apple will not be highlighting any of its devices at the event.
It's not entirely clear when the billboard was put in place, but it seems clear that it's aimed at CES attendees who will be seeing products from companies with less of a privacy focus like Google and Amazon. Apple is not-so-subtly reminding the tech industry of its heavy emphasis on privacy, with the billboard offering up a link to Apple's dedicated privacy website.
The Consumer Electronics Show starts on Tuesday, January 8 and lasts through the end of the week.
iCloud wasn’t hacked. It never was. This is called password phishing.
I think it's smart of Apple to promote one of its strengths compared with the other big players. I'm always astounded at the number of consumers who don't pay attention to their own privacy and the use of their personal information. Perhaps this ad will get the attention of some of them.
If they aren't going to be there, why the ad? It's like that kid that didn't get invited to the party.Do they need someone to be wherever they put an ad up? What a ridiculous statement.
I wish more people cared about the serious lengths Apple takes to protect user privacy as opposed to certain other companies.
Whatever, the iCloud backups were compromised and data stolen.... And who's to say it's never gonna get hacked or compromised in some way in the future. You can't.what a vacuous statement. "whatever" completely disregarding the information people provide to better help you understand. "Who's to say it's never gonna get hacked or compromised in the future" Who's to say that about anything? Better become amish bro.
There still a bit of room on there for .. "iPhone Xr $449* *when you trade in an iPhone 8 Plus"
A lot of celebrities will disagree from iCloud breach that leaked their private nude pics all over the internet. It's the breach that keeps on giving because no amount of effort or money spent on lawyers will ever clean them from the internet.
True... once their nude pics are out there... they're out there forever. That's unfortunate.
But as others have said... iCloud wasn't hacked.
It was a "very targeted attack on user names, passwords and security questions"
In other words... the bad guys opened the same door that the celebrities use... using their stolen credentials.
That's not the same as "hacking" Apple's servers.
Think of it this way: if I was to somehow acquire your MacRumors password... by an email phishing scam or simply guessing... and I login as you and post a bunch of crap under your name... did I "hack" MacRumors?
No... I "hacked" your user account.
There is a difference.
iCloud wasn't hacked... that was brute force password guessing or password stealing via other means.
Whatever, the iCloud backups were compromised and data stolen.... And who's to say it's never gonna get hacked or compromised in some way in the future. You can't.
No, not whatever. There was no hack. Period.
This is a weird dig.
Siri uses Google.
Most people use their iPhones for the App Store access to Facebook, Instagram, etc.
Their App Stores have been riddled with garbage malware like XCodeGhost in the App Store and various spyware apps in the Mac App Store.
If you disable Siri and don't use the App Store, I guess this passes muster.
I doubt Siri sends Google identifiable information.
