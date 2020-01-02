On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Apple Stock Sets New All-Time High, Closes at $300 Per Share
In early January 2019, Apple shares were at $144 after Apple lowered its revenue guidance for Q1 2019 by up to $9 billion, spooking investors.
iPhone sales in late 2018 and 2019 saw a major drop in China due to rising iPhone prices and trade tensions, but Apple has managed to boost sales by lowering prices, offering promotions, and introducing the iPhone 11 at a new $699 price point.
Apple stock has surged over the course of the last two months thanks to reports of better than expected iPhone 11 and 11 Pro sales and reports of stronger than ever AirPods sales.
For you haters, Tim Cook has now added $1,000,000,000,000 (1 Trillion dollars) in shareholder value since taking over for Steve Jobs, more than any CEO in history.
This has been absolutely phenomenal to watch come to fruition. Apple's earnings prowess has been disrespected and misunderstood for so long. We are starting to see Apple's real value come through.
Congratulations to Apple and to all the shareholders.
Hard part (most say impossible) is figuring out when the exuberance ends.
They aren't called business cycles for no reason.
I'm still waiting for him to thank me! ;)
Thank you Tim and Team!
Steve Jobs brought Apple from near bankruptcy to being worth half a trillion dollars before he passed away. It's nothing to scoff at.
Tim Cook may be in the running for best CEO of all time. Why?
