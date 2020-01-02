Apple Stock Sets New All-Time High, Closes at $300 Per Share

Thursday January 2, 2020 1:11 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple shares today hit a new all-time high and reached a closing price of $300 following yesterday's New Year's holiday, marking significant growth over the course of the last year.

In early January 2019, Apple shares were at $144 after Apple lowered its revenue guidance for Q1 2019 by up to $9 billion, spooking investors.


iPhone sales in late 2018 and 2019 saw a major drop in China due to rising ‌iPhone‌ prices and trade tensions, but Apple has managed to boost sales by lowering prices, offering promotions, and introducing the iPhone 11 at a new $699 price point.

Apple stock has surged over the course of the last two months thanks to reports of better than expected ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro sales and reports of stronger than ever AirPods sales.

[ 22 comments ]

Avatar
Baymowe335
40 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
Tim Cook may be in the running for best CEO of all time. Why?

For you haters, Tim Cook has now added $1,000,000,000,000 (1 Trillion dollars) in shareholder value since taking over for Steve Jobs, more than any CEO in history.

This has been absolutely phenomenal to watch come to fruition. Apple's earnings prowess has been disrespected and misunderstood for so long. We are starting to see Apple's real value come through.

Congratulations to Apple and to all the shareholders.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Red Oak
36 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Hopefully all the perpetually enraged basement dwellers on the MR Forums invested!!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
ctyrider
26 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Wondering where the usual "fire Tim Cook" crowd went..
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
wilhoitm
37 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
This is because they are selling so many Mac Pro's! ;-) /s But seriously $350 is the next target! Don't sleep on AAPL! Oh, and I bought one of those Mac Pro's and I am waiting for it to ship, there is a month wait if you ordered it with the wheels!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
37 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
Wow. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if it reaches $400+ by the end of this year. I think 2020 is going to be huge for Apple and tech in general.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DocMultimedia
37 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
My net worth...up up and away...my beautiful balloon. ?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
smithrh
19 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
Markets are experiencing a good amount of irrational exuberance.

Hard part (most say impossible) is figuring out when the exuberance ends.

They aren't called business cycles for no reason.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Seoras
8 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Back in the late 90's a good friend of mine, and life long Apple fan boy, was boring me to death about how good his Apple gear was. I said "if it's that good I assume you have invested in their stock?". Well that shut him up, temporarily, because he hadn't but he went out and sank a good chunk of $$s in Apple.
I'm still waiting for him to thank me! ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Yojimbo007
38 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Absolutely Mind Numbing.. Wow
Thank you Tim and Team!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Bandaman
28 minutes ago at 01:25 pm


Tim Cook may be in the running for best CEO of all time. Why?

For you haters, Tim Cook has now added $1,000,000,000,000 (1 Trillion dollars) in shareholder value since taking over for Steve Jobs.

This has been absolutely phenomenal to watch come to fruition. Apple's earnings prowess has been disrespected and misunderstood for so long. We are starting to see Apple's real value come through.

Congrats Apple and congrats to all the shareholders.

Steve Jobs brought Apple from near bankruptcy to being worth half a trillion dollars before he passed away. It's nothing to scoff at.
Rating: 1 Votes

