Apple Stock Sets New All-Time High, Closes at $300 Per Share

Apple shares today hit a new all-time high and reached a closing price of $300 following yesterday's New Year's holiday, marking significant growth over the course of the last year.In early January 2019, Apple shares were at $144 after Apple lowered its revenue guidance for Q1 2019 by up to $9 billion, spooking investors. iPhone sales in late 2018 and 2019 saw a major drop in China due to rising ‌iPhone‌ prices and trade tensions, but Apple has managed to boost sales by lowering prices, offering promotions, and introducing the iPhone 11 at a new $699 price point.Apple stock has surged over the course of the last two months thanks to reports of better than expected ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro sales and reports of stronger than ever AirPods sales.