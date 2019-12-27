On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Now Selling Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker, AirPods Pro Cases
Apple is stocking the Incase AirPods Pro Case made from Incase's proprietary Woolenex material, with the case priced at $30.
Apple is also selling a new Catalyst Waterproof Case for the AirPods Pro, which is also priced at $30 and is available in black. The Incase AirPods Pro case is shipping out in mid-January, while the Catalyst case will arrive to customers in late January. Apple retail stores will have the AirPods cases later in the month as well.
Alongside the two new AirPods Pro cases, Apple is also now offering the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker in its online store. Apple previously had a partnership with Sonos and offered several Sonos speakers for sale, but there hasn't been a Sonos speaker in stock from Apple for quite some time.
The Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker features AirPlay 2 support, which allows it to work alongside other AirPlay 2 speakers like the HomePod.
Apple is selling the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker for $180, but the Sonos website has the same speaker on sale for $30 off through Sunday, so the Sonos website is a better buy at the current time. Amazon is also offering the speaker at a $30 discount.
They don’t seem to be pushing the homepod that much anymore. It’s a shame as it’s a great sounding speaker. All they need to do is continue to work on siri and that is all software based. It doesn’t need New hardware.
Besides Siri being a disappointment, HomePod pretty much priced itself out of the home assistant market.
