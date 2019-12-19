Alleged Leaked Images of Samsung's Clamshell-Style Galaxy Fold Appear Online

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
First spotted by mobile leaker Ice Universe, the images depict a clamshell-like device reminiscent of a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone, making it small enough to easily fit into a pocket. Two cameras can be seen on the back next to a digital clock readout.
Bloomberg first reported in March that Samsung plans on releasing two additional folding smartphone models to succeed the Galaxy Fold. One was described as a clamshell-like device that folds from top to bottom, like the one shown in the images. Another, high-end folding smartphone is also reportedly in the works.
Samsung actually shared concept images of its clamshell device in October, and these images do bear a resemblance to them. Samsung offered no details at the time on when it planned to bring the handset to market, but earlier this month Bloomberg reported that the Galaxy Fold clamshell device would be launched in February alongside the Galaxy S11.
Here's where some of the details don't add up though. Bloomberg's latest report claimed the Galaxy Fold successor will get the same five-camera setup that's coming to the Galaxy S11, but the device in these leaked images appears to have only two cameras. It could be that Samsung decided having a giant photographic arsenal strapped onto the back of a flip phone wasn't a good look, but we'll just have to wait and see.
The new clamshell-like Galaxy Fold is expected to be more affordable than its book-style predecessor, which costs $1,980 in the U.S. Last month, Motorola announced the resurrection of its Razr brand in the form of a similar-looking vertically folding Android phone. The new mid-range Razr will cost $1,499 when it's released in January, so it'll be interesting to see if Samsung is willing or able to keep the price down on its next flagship foldable.
There are no rumors suggesting that Apple has plans to release a foldable smartphone in the near future, but Apple is undoubtedly looking into foldable devices given that its major competitors are coming out with them. In the past, Apple has patented some foldable display technology, and a rumor earlier this year suggested Samsung has provided folding display samples to Apple.
I still don’t think the materials are durable enough to last many fold/unfold cycles and stress on that part of the screen.
Agreed. Think about how many times a day you lock and unlock your iPhone. Now imagine physically folding a device that many times!
So I think we’ll look back at folding phones as a technocal “revolution” that never really was.
If Samsung does edge to edge displays why not have 2 physical displays hinged together instead of adding a foldable layer?
I agree from a mechanical point of view. I'd find it very hard to trust that a folding screen would last very long.
However, it doesn't work from a usability POV. The UI of Android, iOS and - most importantly - all current Apps is a single, large, continuous screen that you can easily swipe the full length/width of for scrolling, gestures etc.
Imagine (say) scrolling and zooming a map, or a "long" web page spread over two small-ish screens separated by a bezel. Nuh-uh.
With a "Nintendo DS"-style setup, in the absence of App support, most of the time you'd be using it as a small display screen and a "soft" keyboard - and I'm not sure that would work well in this form-factor with two screens that would be a lot smaller than the typical modern phone.
It might work better in the "original" Galaxy Fold format - i.e. 2 full-sized modern phone screens so you could have two side-by-side apps or - in landscape mode - one full-sized screen + a tablet-sized keyboard.
This is so naive. Meanwhile at Samsung, they're selling you the prototypes for devices they haven't figured out how to make yet. And you're busy hating the company that sells working products...
Meanwhile at Apple...
Clamshell makes sense, it's the most reasonable and sensible phone style. A shame Samsung keeps beating Apple to the punch these days.
You mean...like the phone that you can't touch with your FINGERNAIL and costs $2300? That punch? No thanks.
