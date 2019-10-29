New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Samsung Shows Off New Foldable Smartphone Concept

Tuesday October 29, 2019 4:56 pm PDT by Juli Clover
At the Samsung Developer Conference this week, Samsung showed off a new conceptual design for a foldable smartphone, which could be technology that the company works on after the Galaxy Fold.

Rather than folding from tablet sized to smartphone sized like the Galaxy Fold, the design Samsung showed off today features a smartphone-sized device that folds in half much like a flip phone, collapsing down into a smaller size.


The device is also pictured folded in half in a way that would allow one half of it to serve as a stand for the other half, with a cooking video used as an example of a use case.

Samsung says that it plans to continue to explore a "range of new form factors" in the foldable category following the launch of the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Fold finally debuted in September, months after its early 2019 unveiling. Samsung initially planned to launch the device earlier, but had to shelve it due to major issues that impacted the durability and performance of the device.

Samsung has since fixed those early problems, though the Galaxy Fold still seems to be a niche, high-cost device that's prone to damage and rather delicate, as we discovered in our hands-on.


There are rumors that Apple is exploring foldable display technology for the iPhone, but so far, we've seen no concrete evidence that Apple is seriously pursuing a foldable design at this point in time.

Tag: Samsung
realtuner
7 minutes ago at 05:02 pm
This is what they should be doing. Showing off concepts of things you’re working on or even letting tech reviewers look at demo units.

Selling half-baked devices at ridiculous prices to consumers is not the way to conduct your R&D.
BuddyTronic
4 minutes ago at 05:05 pm
Waiting for the pro version
