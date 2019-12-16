Apple Pulls 'Rewound' App That Turned iPhone Into a Classic iPod

Monday December 16, 2019 1:19 pm PST by Juli Clover
Last week, a music player app called "Rewound" surfaced on the App Store, with the purpose of bringing back classic music players through downloadable skins, including the iPod with its classic click wheel design.

Lots of people loved the iPod design for the nostalgia, but Apple wasn't a fan and has pulled the app from the ‌App Store‌.

Image via The Verge
In an article on Medium, Rewound's creators explain that Apple "killed" the app because it copied the iPod's design, charged a fee for Apple Music features, and, apparently, could be mistaken for an Apple-designed app.

Rewound disputes all of these charges, insisting that Apple was "salty" that users shared clickwheel skins (the app could be customized with multiple looks, though initial focus was on the iPod). From the Medium post:
- An optional scrolling motion to navigate a menu isn't Apple IP
- A button layout without a wheel or scrolling navigation isn't Apple IP
- Similar menu systems are found in all operating systems.
- Skins were user added/downloaded, we didn't include them in the app.
Rewound's developer says that the app can't be updated to get it re-approved without breaking the app for the 170,000 people who use it at the current time. A separate version is in the works, but the developer feels that it is "barely worth the time or effort to even try and humor them" as the developer believes Apple will continue to deny the app.

The developer plans to make a Rewound web app as an alternative that can be used on the iPhone "without Apple's approval," and is seeking $50,000 in funding for the project.

Seoras
39 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
Is anyone really surprised? The developer or us?
Brand protection because the brand is what took it over the trillion $ value.
Prof.
35 minutes ago at 01:25 pm
This will be a staple feature in iOS 14.
eatrains
34 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
While the app/concept is certainly cool, the dev's response is pretty lame. There's zero question the app was copying the iPod hardware/software.
Rudy69
38 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
Really really surprised this made it through review
whiteonline
32 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
...insisting that Apple was "salty"

I can't even respond the this. Too damn funny.
Seanm87
32 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
if you ask me the only "salty" ones here are the developers
MacFan23
32 minutes ago at 01:28 pm


While the app/concept is certainly cool, the dev's response is pretty lame. There's zero question the app was copying the iPod hardware/software.

Reminds me of the old Samsung, “you can’t patent rounded rectangles” arguments.
justperry
38 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
Darn, I would have loved to have this app.
Too late I guess.
Too late I guess.
JM1
27 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
I don't entirely agree, but there is an argument that famous brands are obligated to defend their IP, because if it ever appears that they have abandoned it, it will be easier for others to (intentionally) copycat it

So sometimes what seems like a really jerky move is obligatory.

If this is the case, here, blame the lawyers, not Apple ..
Dave-Z
26 minutes ago at 01:34 pm


The developer plans to make a Rewound web app [...] and is seeking $50,000 in funding for the project.


Cool app. But $50K, seriously? I think he's using the attention to get some quick cash from sympathizers.
