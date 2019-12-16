On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
New Mac Pro Deliveries Begin, European Orders 'Assembled in China'
As suspected, it appears the new Mac Pro is only assembled in Texas for orders placed in the United States, Canada, and other countries in the Americas. French blog MacGeneration has confirmed that a new Mac Pro delivered to a customer in France today has fine print indicating it was assembled in China.
The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999, while the Pro Display XDR retails for $4,999.