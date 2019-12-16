New Mac Pro Deliveries Begin, European Orders 'Assembled in China'

Monday December 16, 2019 8:41 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR became available to order last week and, on schedule, the first deliveries to customers have begun. The photos below were shared by MacRumors forum member K. Johansen from Oregon.


As suspected, it appears the new Mac Pro is only assembled in Texas for orders placed in the United States, Canada, and other countries in the Americas. French blog MacGeneration has confirmed that a new Mac Pro delivered to a customer in France today has fine print indicating it was assembled in China.


The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999, while the Pro Display XDR retails for $4,999.

