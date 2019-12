New Mac Pro Deliveries Begin, European Orders 'Assembled in China'

Apple's new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR became available to order last week and, on schedule , the first deliveries to customers have begun. The photos below were shared by MacRumors forum member K. Johansen from Oregon. As suspected , it appears the new Mac Pro is only assembled in Texas for orders placed in the United States, Canada, and other countries in the Americas. French blog MacGeneration has confirmed that a new Mac Pro delivered to a customer in France today has fine print indicating it was assembled in China.The new Mac Pro starts at $5,999 , while the Pro Display XDR retails for $4,999