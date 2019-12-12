On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
First Mac Pro Orders Begin Shipping Out to Customers, Delivery Expected on Monday
MacStadium's Brian Stucki ordered a couple of new Mac Pros right when Apple began accepting purchases, and his first Mac Pro is coming in just a few days on December 16, which is earlier than the delivery dates that Apple had listed.
Apple's initial delivery estimates were at one to two weeks after purchase, but orders placed now will not be delivered until December 31 to January 8 due to demand for the machine.
The 2019 Mac Pro is the first new Mac Pro we've had in six years, and it's the followup to the 2013 "trash can" Mac Pro that ultimately failed due to thermal limitations. Apple listened to the needs of professional users with this iteration and designed the updated machine to be modular and easily upgradeable.
Pricing on the Mac Pro starts at $5,999, but goes up depending on the configuration. It supports workstation-class Xeon processors with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB RAM, eight PCIe slots, 4TB SSD storage (soon to be 8TB) and dual Radeon Pro Vega Duo GPUs.
A fully equipped Mac Pro will cost over $52,000, with the price tag even higher for those who add Apple's $4,999 Pro Display XDR, a 6K display that's being sold alongside the Mac Pro.
With Mac Pro orders set to be in the hands of users starting next week, we should see additional impressions and opinions of the new machine. MacRumors has a new Mac Pro on the way, so expect to see some hands-on content as soon as our new device arrives.