Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Begins Production of New Mac Pro in Texas, But U.S. Assembly Possibly Limited to Americas
Notably, Apple says the Mac Pro units in production in Austin will soon ship to customers "across the Americas," suggesting that the Mac Pro units assembled in Texas will only be shipped to customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other countries across North and South America.
It is possible that Apple plans to assemble the Mac Pro in China for orders placed outside of the Americas, but the company has not commented.
Apple and its manufacturing partners have invested over $200 million in the Mac Pro facility in Austin. The manufacturing plant is UL Zero Waste to Landfill Gold certified, and has been recognized by Austin Water for Excellence in Water Conservation and Excellence in Environmental Stewardship.
The new Mac Pro contains hundreds of components from suppliers in 19 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, and Washington.
In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said "building the Mac Pro, Apple's most powerful device ever, in Austin is both a point of pride and a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity."
The new Mac Pro will be the fastest Mac ever, with up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, and up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory. The computer also has eight PCIe expansion slots for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability.
Apple has yet to announce a specific release date for the new Mac Pro in December. Pricing will start at $5,999.
I currently have an iMac that I bought in 2014 so I'm looking to buy a new iMac Pro in a couple years...
I'd like to see Apple assemble the iMac Pro in the US as well
edit to add: they didn't just start production, it's been happening for over a month
edit to also add: Flex may have sunk $200M into that facility over the years but no one spent that specifically for the production of the 2019 Mac Pro at that location. More takes place there than building the Mac Pro
