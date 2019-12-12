Apple Working on Fix for Screen Time Communication Limits Workaround Exploited by Kids

Thursday December 12, 2019 12:58 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.3, a new update that includes Communication Limits for Screen Time, designed to allow parents to limit who can contact their children and who children can contact.

As it turns out, though, there's a bug in the feature that's allowing children to communicate with anyone who texts them.


As outlined by CNBC, Communication Limits is designed to prevent children from communicating with people not in their Contacts list (it can be set to Everyone or Contacts Only).

When an unknown number texts a child, there's an option to add that number to the list of Contacts, allowing the child to then text, call, and FaceTime that person even without parental permission.

This particular workaround only works when there is active Screen Time available. In the Downtime mode, when a child is not supposed to be using an iOS device, there is no option to add a number to the Contacts app.

CNBC says that children can also skirt the contact restrictions when there's available Screen Time by using an Apple Watch paired to an iPhone to call or text a phone number, regardless of whether that number is in the contacts list.

Apple told CNBC that a fix for this workaround is in the works, but parents can take the following steps to prevent children from exploiting the bug:
  1. Open Settings.
  2. Open Contacts.
  3. Select Default Account.
  4. Change it to iCloud.
Forcing contacts to sync with ‌iCloud‌ apparently prevents the bug from occurring on devices that default to syncing contacts with Gmail or other services.

CNBC suggests Apple can address the bug by removing the "Add Contact" option when a child receives a text from a number that's not already in the address book, or Apple could require a PIN before allowing a contact to be saved.

Screen Time
Avatar
SeattleMoose
36 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
When it comes to getting around restrictions, kids are the best testers/hackers.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
MikeSmoke
20 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
Too easy for children, too difficult for adults.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
meaning-matters
19 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
Apple should hire kids to test.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
adrianlondon
32 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Did Apple lay off most of their testers after iOS12 was released?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
BarrettF77
25 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
What is complicated about telling your QA folks to test new features? Don't defend laziness and repeated complacency. But seriously, the number of flaws in iOS 13 isn't about complexity, it's about accountability and there evidently isn't any at Apple anymore.

Most people on here I think are tired of the excuses and do better next time mentality that exists there. If it was free that's one thing, but we are talking about some of the most expensive products today and a premium over android. Not some off the shelf low end tech.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
masterleep
25 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
Did they ever fix the kid-hack of deleting and reinstalling an app to avoid its restrictions?
Rating: 1 Votes

