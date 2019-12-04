Apple Pay Now Available to Customers of Swedbank, One of Sweden's Largest Banks

Wednesday December 4, 2019 2:37 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Swedbank, one of the largest banks in Sweden, has today announced support for Apple Pay.

"We want to be able to provide our customers a good range of digital and mobile services and ‌Apple Pay‌ is a sought-after service among our customers. We are pleased to now be able to broaden our mobile payment offer with yet another secure and smart alternative, which will provide lots of added value for our customers", said Lotta Lovén, Head of Digital Banking at Swedbank.
Swedbank customers are now able to add their Mastercard credit cards and Maestro debit cards to the Wallet app by tapping the plus button in the top-right corner.

‌Apple Pay‌ can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. It is also accepted by select apps and websites.

‌Apple Pay‌ launched in Sweden in October 2017, and with Swedbank now on board, up to 4.1 million more customers can gain access to the service in the country.

‌Apple Pay‌ will be available in more than 40 countries and territories by the end of 2019, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

(Thanks to a tipster from Estonia!)

