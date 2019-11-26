MacRumors Exclusive: Save 25% on Mophie Accessories Through the Holidays With Our Newest Discount Code

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you place multiple items in your cart, the code will take 25 percent off of the highest-priced item, so if you've been waiting to buy one of Mophie's portable batteries, wireless charging mats, or battery cases, now is the perfect time.
This new discount will run through New Year's Eve, concurrently with our existing 20 percent discount on Zagg's entire website, including Zagg itself, Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo. The new Mophie code for 25 percent off is specifically for Mophie products and will not work on the other brands.
Additionally, these two codes will not stack, and the new Mophie code will not work on items that are already on sale. There are plenty of useful Mophie products that you could use the code on, so to give you some ideas we've created a quick list of some Mophie accessories below, but be sure to check out the company's website for even more holiday shopping ideas.
- Juice Pack Access for iPhone 11 - $59.96, down from $79.95
- Charge Stream Pad+ - $44.96, down from $59.95
- Powerstation Hub - $74.96, down from $99.95
- Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless - $59.96, down from $79.95
- Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL with Lightning - $74.96, down from $99.95
- 3-in-1 wireless charging pad - $104.96, down from $139.95