MacRumors Exclusive: Kick Off Holiday Shopping With Our 20% Sitewide Coupon on Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and More

Friday November 1, 2019 10:33 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
MacRumors and Mophie have partnered up again to offer our readers a chance to get 20 percent off sitewide on Zagg.com, which includes Zagg itself, Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo. With this deal, you can save money on portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Zagg. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the discount, head to Zagg's website, browse for an item, add it to your bag, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your bag. Here you can enter the promo code RUMORS20 and click apply to see the 20 percent discount taken off your order total.

This discount can be applied to multiple items in your bag, across all of Zagg's brands. You'll have until December 31, 2019 to use the code, so it should be a great way to save some money during your holiday shopping this season. To get an idea of how much you can save, we've listed some of Mophie's and Invisible Shield's best accessories below.

