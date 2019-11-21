Apple Pulls Reviews From Online Store Product Listings

Thursday November 21, 2019 11:56 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple appears to have eliminated reviews from its online Apple Store, removing the options that customers previously had for both leaving reviews and viewing reviews.

Apple made the change over the weekend, and as of now, no products on the online store have reviews, so there's no way to tell how customers liked a given product.


Items like the Apple Pencil and the Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack had hundreds of reviews at the time they were removed, as noted by AppleInsider. For example, a Wayback Machine archive of the original ‌Apple Pencil‌ from November 16 had more than 300 reviews, many of which were negative.

At the current time, product listings have no Ratings & Reviews section and it's not clear if Apple plans to return them, but it's looking like the change was made deliberately since it expands to the online store in multiple countries.

Tag: Apple retail
Avatar
caliguy
7 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Cook's Apple striving to become more like China!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rmoliv
7 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Apple has a problem with criticism.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Northern Man
8 minutes ago at 11:58 am
They can run but they cannot hide...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DogHouseDub
7 minutes ago at 11:59 am
That’s one way to handle it. #CyberBallGag
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
5 minutes ago at 12:02 pm


That’s one way to handle it.

Yes, review bombing by the Apple-hate crowd is a difficult issue.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fmcshan
1 minute ago at 12:05 pm
A shady move from Apple! Even though AirPods are fantastic, for example, they had a rating of under 4 of 5. I feel that a lot of products were bashed by reviews, but Apple should keep reviews public. Constructive criticism helps to improve future products overall.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mikethemartian
6 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
Don’t worry they are all going to be replaced with 5 star reviews.
Rating: 1 Votes

