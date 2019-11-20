Apple Seeds Third Beta of watchOS 6.1.1 to Developers

Wednesday November 20, 2019 10:07 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.1.1 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the second beta and three weeks after releasing the watchOS 6.1 update.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the update, the ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.

watchOS 6.1.1 appears to be a minor update focusing on performance improvements and bug fixes that weren't able to be addressed in watchOS 6.1.

No new features were found in the first two betas of watchOS 6.1.1, but we'll update this article should new features be found in the third beta.


Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
0 comments