Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 6.1.1 to Developers

Tuesday November 12, 2019 10:04 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.1.1 update to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the first beta and two weeks after releasing the watchOS 6.1 update.

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.


To install the update, the ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.

watchOS 6.1.1 appears to be a minor update focusing on performance improvements and bug fixes that weren't able to be addressed in watchOS 6.1.

No new features were found in the first beta of watchOS 6.1.1, but we'll update this article should new features be found in the second beta.

FishyFish

1 hour ago at 10:14 am
So far so good, I am LOVING watchOS 6.1.1 and I'm installing this as we speak. So smooth!!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ferretex
1 hour ago at 10:14 am

So far so good, I am LOVING watchOS 6.1.1 and I’m installing this as we speak. So smooth!!


Battery life??? (Meaning the first beta) Build #?
Rating: 1 Votes
