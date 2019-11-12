Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 6.1.1 to Developers

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.
To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.
watchOS 6.1.1 appears to be a minor update focusing on performance improvements and bug fixes that weren't able to be addressed in watchOS 6.1.
No new features were found in the first beta of watchOS 6.1.1, but we'll update this article should new features be found in the second beta.