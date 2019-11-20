Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 13.3 Update to Developers

Wednesday November 20, 2019 10:07 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 13.3 update to developers, one week after seeding the second beta and three weeks after releasing the tvOS 13.2 update.

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new tvOS 13.3 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode.


tvOS updates (aside from major releases) have historically been minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. Apple provides little to no information on what's included in tvOS beta updates, so we may not discover any major changes after installing the software.

The update does, however, include a useful new setting that's designed to let you change the main banner interface in the TV+ app from What to Watch to Up Next, which shows content from shows that you're already watching instead of show suggestions.

The option can be accessed by going to the Settings app, choosing Apps, and selecting the TV app. From there, select Home Screen and choose "Up Next" in the "Top Shelf" section.

While we don't often know full details about what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.

