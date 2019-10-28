Apple Releases tvOS 13.2 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV

Monday October 28, 2019
Apple today released tvOS 13.2, the first major update to the tvOS 13 operating system that runs on the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 13.2 comes more than a month after the launch of tvOS 13.

‌tvOS 13.2‌, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ by going to System -> Software Update. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌‌tvOS 13‌‌.2 automatically.


We didn't find any new features in tvOS 13.2 during the beta testing period, making it unclear what's included in the update, but it likely focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements.

Details on the update will be provided through Apple's tvOS support document, but haven't been added just yet.

‌tvOS 13‌ was a major update introducing multi-user support, a Control Center, ocean-themed screensavers, and more. Details on ‌tvOS 13‌ can be found in our tvOS 13 roundup.

MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
37 minutes ago at 10:06 am
I hope this fixes the sleep issue that occurs when I stream audio-only material from my iPhone to the ATV4K.
