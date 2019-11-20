Apple Seeds Third Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Update to Developers

The new macOS Catalina beta can be downloaded through the Software Update mechanism in the System Preferences app after installing the appropriate profile from the Developer Center.
We don't yet know what improvements the second update to macOS Catalina will bring, but it most likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't bale to be addressed in the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update.
We didn't find any major new changes worth noting in the first two betas, but we'll update this article should anything notable be found in the third beta.
macOS Catalina is a major update that does away with iTunes in favor of new Music, Podcasts, and TV apps. It also nixes support for 32-bit apps, adds a new Find My app, brings a new Photos interface, and includes multiple privacy enhancements and other app refinements.
