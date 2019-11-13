New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Seeds Second Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Update to Developers

Wednesday November 13, 2019 10:05 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update to developers, one week after releasing the first beta and two weeks after the launch of the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update.

The new ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ beta can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.


There's no word yet on what improvements the second update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ will include, but it most likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the macOS 10.15.1 update.

We didn't find any major new features in the first beta, but we'll update this article if any changes are found in the second beta.

‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ is a major update that eliminates iTunes in favor of new Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, nixes support for 32-bit apps, adds a new Find My app, brings a new Photos interface, and includes multiple privacy enhancements and other app refinements.

For full details on what's new in ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌, make sure to check out our macOS Catalina roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Catalina
[ 3 comments ]