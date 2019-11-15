New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Germany Passes Law Forcing Apple to Open Up iPhone's NFC Chip to Apple Pay Rivals, But Loophole May Exist

Friday November 15, 2019 8:47 am PST by Joe Rossignol
A parliamentary committee in Germany on Wednesday passed an amendment to an anti-money laundering law that would force Apple to open up the NFC chip in iPhones to competing mobile payment providers, according to Reuters. The report claims the law is set to come into effect early next year.


In a statement to Reuters, Apple said it was "surprised" about the sudden decision and expressed security concerns.

"We are surprised at how suddenly this legislation was introduced," an Apple spokesperson said. "We fear that the draft law could be harmful to user friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information."

As noted by German financial website Finanz-Szene, however, there appears to be a provision in the law that could allow Apple to keep the NFC chip locked down. Specifically, it appears that Apple might be able to argue that opening up the NFC chip would put the security of its customers at risk.

A rough translation of the passage:
Exceptionally, the system undertaking is not required to comply with paragraph 1 if there are reasonable grounds for refusal to make the provision available. These exist, in particular, if the system undertaking can demonstrate that the safety and integrity of the technical infrastructure services is specifically jeopardized by the provision of such facilities. The rejection must be reasonably justified.
Earlier this month, the European Union's competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager acknowledged that her department has received "many concerns" over Apple Pay and potential anticompetitive issues. Australia's big banks have also sought open access to the NFC chip on the iPhone in recent years.

Avatar
I7guy
40 minutes ago at 08:50 am
The future isn’t government micro-regulating the tech industry either.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Rychiar
40 minutes ago at 08:50 am
why would anyone even want to use anything other than Apple Pay?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
macfacts
32 minutes ago at 08:58 am


why would anyone even want to use anything other than Apple Pay?

Why would anyone want to use anything other than apple apps.
[automerge]1573837207[/automerge]
Apple isn't as good at security as google. Android phones can handle google pay and Samsung pay at the same time.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Nozuka
36 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Seems good to me. The user should be able to choose which payment provider he wants to use and gets started by default.

I'll likely stay with Apple Pay though.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
turbineseaplane
41 minutes ago at 08:49 am
I have no idea if this is a good idea or not in particular but it’s asinine that we can’t get all of these tap to pay providers working on all tap to pay devices.

The future is not “everybody having their own locked down solution”
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
diogenis
39 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Yea, sure good luck with that. They are messing with the core functionality of the device and they have no right to do so... they will take it back
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
rmoliv
36 minutes ago at 08:54 am
Apple should pull out from Germany in retaliation.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ksnell
33 minutes ago at 08:57 am


why would anyone even want to use anything other than Apple Pay?


Freedom of choice is great, even if Apple Pay is the best choice right now. It creates competition and drives innovation.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Websnapx2
5 minutes ago at 09:25 am


Apple isn't as good at security as google. Android phones can handle google pay and Samsung pay at the same time.

lol, you must be joking. You are praising a low bar. Apple Pay's tokenization method is miles ahead of Google pay. They store on their server where you made purchases, Apple keeps no record. That alone makes then superior.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
NightFox
34 minutes ago at 08:56 am
If the German parliament is concerned about this for reasons of competition, they shouldn't be (mis)using anti-money laundering legislation to address it. If no appropriate laws exist within current legislation, then what Apple are doing isn't illegal and the government shouldn't abuse legislation to try and make it so, but should move to introduce fitting legislation through the correct process otherwise it just looks like a vendetta.
Rating: 3 Votes

