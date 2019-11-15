Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Germany Passes Law Forcing Apple to Open Up iPhone's NFC Chip to Apple Pay Rivals, But Loophole May Exist
In a statement to Reuters, Apple said it was "surprised" about the sudden decision and expressed security concerns.
"We are surprised at how suddenly this legislation was introduced," an Apple spokesperson said. "We fear that the draft law could be harmful to user friendliness, data protection and the security of financial information."
As noted by German financial website Finanz-Szene, however, there appears to be a provision in the law that could allow Apple to keep the NFC chip locked down. Specifically, it appears that Apple might be able to argue that opening up the NFC chip would put the security of its customers at risk.
A rough translation of the passage:
Exceptionally, the system undertaking is not required to comply with paragraph 1 if there are reasonable grounds for refusal to make the provision available. These exist, in particular, if the system undertaking can demonstrate that the safety and integrity of the technical infrastructure services is specifically jeopardized by the provision of such facilities. The rejection must be reasonably justified.Earlier this month, the European Union's competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager acknowledged that her department has received "many concerns" over Apple Pay and potential anticompetitive issues. Australia's big banks have also sought open access to the NFC chip on the iPhone in recent years.
Why would anyone want to use anything other than apple apps.
why would anyone even want to use anything other than Apple Pay?
Apple isn't as good at security as google. Android phones can handle google pay and Samsung pay at the same time.
I'll likely stay with Apple Pay though.
The future is not “everybody having their own locked down solution”
why would anyone even want to use anything other than Apple Pay?
Freedom of choice is great, even if Apple Pay is the best choice right now. It creates competition and drives innovation.
lol, you must be joking. You are praising a low bar. Apple Pay's tokenization method is miles ahead of Google pay. They store on their server where you made purchases, Apple keeps no record. That alone makes then superior.
Apple isn't as good at security as google. Android phones can handle google pay and Samsung pay at the same time.
