16-inch MacBook Pro Has Improved Speakers, Noise-Cancelling Microphones, and '4% Larger' Screen Than 15.4-inch Model
According to Gurman, the display on the new MacBook Pro is less than four percent larger than the current 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, suggesting to him that "it's really going to be about the higher resolution" rather than a material increase in screen real estate.
Gurman offers no clues as to the exact resolution, but reliable IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin claimed in June that the 16-inch MacBook Pro would feature an LCD panel with a resolution of 3,072×1,920 pixels supplied by LG Display. For comparison, the 15-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 2,880×1,800 pixels.
In addition, Gurman says the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will have "impressive speakers" and "noise cancelling microphones," which sounds like a reference to an improved ambient noise reduction feature enabling users to capture less background noise when using the built-in microphones, thereby improving dictation and FaceTime calls.
The screen on the new MacBook Pro is less than 4% larger than the current 15.4 inch. So it’s really going to be about the higher resolution, impressive speakers, noise cancelling microphones and of course the all new keyboard (similar to the iMac external Magic Keyboard).— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 13, 2019
Otherwise, Gurman reiterates Apple's focus on providing users with a more reliable keyboard that uses a new scissor switch mechanism, which is "similar to the iMac external Magic Keyboard."
The new 16-inch machine, which will be the largest laptop Apple has offered for sale since the 17-inch MacBook Pro was discontinued, will replace the current 15-inch model and "cost about the same," Gurman revealed on Tuesday. The 15-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399.
Apple is said to have been holding private press briefings at its luxury loft mansion in New York City this week, likely providing media sites with review units for first impressions. Apple will surely announce the new 16-inch MacBook Pro via press release, as there are no more Apple events expected this year.
