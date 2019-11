Apple's New 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Replace Current 15-Inch Model, Will Cost 'About the Same'

Apple's upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro is set to replace the current 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, which is priced starting at $2,399, according to a new report from Bloomberg The new 16-inch machine, which will be the largest laptop Apple has offered for sale since the 17-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ was discontinued, will "cost about the same" as the current 15-inch model.Prior reports suggested the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ would be sold alongside the 15-inch model as a higher-end, more expensive option, but it sounds like it won't be quite as pricey as first expected.The new ‌MacBook Pro‌ is said to feature a revamped keyboard that's designed to be "more reliable," and previous rumors have indicated that it will abandon the butterfly switch mechanism Apple has been using for a new scissor switch mechanism.The display of the upcoming machine will be brighter, and Bloomberg suggests it will appeal to video and photo editors, gamers, and software developers.As for launch timing, Bloomberg believes that the new ‌MacBook Pro‌ will come out as soon as Wednesday, with the Mac Pro to then follow at some point in December.Apple this week has been holding private press briefings at its luxury loft mansion in New York City, likely providing media sites with review units for first impressions. Apple will announce the new 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ via press release, as there are no more Apple events expected this year.