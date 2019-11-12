New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's New 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Replace Current 15-Inch Model, Will Cost 'About the Same'

Tuesday November 12, 2019 2:37 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple's upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro is set to replace the current 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, which is priced starting at $2,399, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The new 16-inch machine, which will be the largest laptop Apple has offered for sale since the 17-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ was discontinued, will "cost about the same" as the current 15-inch model.


Prior reports suggested the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ would be sold alongside the 15-inch model as a higher-end, more expensive option, but it sounds like it won't be quite as pricey as first expected.

The new ‌MacBook Pro‌ is said to feature a revamped keyboard that's designed to be "more reliable," and previous rumors have indicated that it will abandon the butterfly switch mechanism Apple has been using for a new scissor switch mechanism.

The display of the upcoming machine will be brighter, and Bloomberg suggests it will appeal to video and photo editors, gamers, and software developers.

As for launch timing, Bloomberg believes that the new ‌MacBook Pro‌ will come out as soon as Wednesday, with the Mac Pro to then follow at some point in December.

Apple this week has been holding private press briefings at its luxury loft mansion in New York City, likely providing media sites with review units for first impressions. Apple will announce the new 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ via press release, as there are no more Apple events expected this year.

Avatar
fmcshan
1 hour ago at 02:39 pm
Take my money now Apple, we've been waiting sooooo long for this machine.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
kemal
1 hour ago at 02:44 pm
Make it thicker.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Labeno
1 hour ago at 02:42 pm
I'm in. Replacing my 2012 MB Pro. Hoping they bring back MagSafe along with the retro keyboard.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
moonwalk
1 hour ago at 02:48 pm
First gen Apple buyers should always beware ...
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
sahnjuro
52 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
More ports, upgradeable RAM and SSD. Is that so much to ask?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
4jasontv
59 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
The N" MacBook Pro will be the largest since they discontinued the N+1". Sources say the N" will cost the same as the N-1" and will appeal to people who miss the N+1" and felt that the N-1" was cramped for tasks associated with W, X, Y, or Z. It is unlikely to influence those who prefer the N-3" models. Speculators leave room for other changes to be present. Release is most likely slated for tomorrow or later.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Sebosz
1 hour ago at 02:41 pm
Gamers. Ha.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
iChan
1 hour ago at 02:47 pm
Gaming + Mac + AMD + Portable in one sentence = lol
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
furbzv1
49 minutes ago at 03:00 pm
Few thing I’m hoping to see.
1.People complaining on the specs.
2.People complaining on the price.
3.People just complaining.
4.Drop in price on the 13” MacBook for us peasants.
5. This post getting 5 likes.
lol.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dan9700
1 hour ago at 02:40 pm
take my money
Rating: 3 Votes

