New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 6 Models to Feature Faster Performance and Improved Water Resistance

Monday November 11, 2019 8:03 am PST by Joe Rossignol
While the Apple Watch Series 5 lineup was released less than two months ago, rumors are already looking ahead to next year.


In a research note with investor firm TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that 2020 Apple Watch models will feature faster performance, improved water resistance, and improved wireless transmission for potentially faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.

Kuo believes all of these advancements will be made possible by Apple's switch to liquid crystal polymer or LCP material for the flexible circuit boards in next year's Apple Watch models, expected to launch in the second half of the year as usual. Series 5 models and earlier use a material known as polyimide or PI.

Dongshan Precision, Avary Holding, and Flexium Interconnect will be the primary LCP suppliers, according to Kuo.

It would not be surprising if so-called Apple Watch Series 6 models feature a faster Apple-designed S chip, as the only known differences with the S5 chip in Series 5 models compared to the S4 chip in Series 4 models is a built-in compass and a new always-on display driver, so a performance bump will be due next year.

As for water resistance, Apple Watch Series 2 models are already suitable for swimming or showering and can be submerged to a depth of up to 50 meters. With further improvements, perhaps Series 6 models could be certified for some high-velocity water activities such as scuba diving or water skiing.

Previous reports have suggested that 2020 Apple Watch models may also feature sleep tracking and MicroLED displays.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
[ 52 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
The Samurai
1 hour ago at 08:07 am
You heard it here first: next Apple products will be faster than the current ones.
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
jucuyo
1 hour ago at 08:10 am


So happy I didn’t buy the Series 5 yet. THIS is the one to wait for


No, no, the next next next one is the one to get.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
AyeKay15
1 hour ago at 08:05 am
So happy I didn’t buy the Series 5 yet. THIS is the one to wait for
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 hour ago at 08:13 am


You heard it here first: next Apple products will be faster than the current ones.

Series 5 isn't faster than Series 4 :)
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
andrewr2123
1 hour ago at 08:15 am
No matter how water resistant it gets, I always feel weird bringing a $350+ electronic device in the pool/water :oops:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
SigEp265
54 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Can I just get at least 2-3 days of battery life, please ?
[automerge]1573489327[/automerge]


Just updated my S2 to a S4. S5 wasn't worth the extra $300 cost. Unless Apple has some amazing features in the S6, I won't be getting that one either. These half baked incremental updates are wasteful and just money grabs.


I'm still on S1 and it does everything i need.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
fatlardo
51 minutes ago at 08:24 am
More battery life please!!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rmoliv
1 hour ago at 08:12 am
Well that was expected right? Not really a rumor...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macappuser
1 hour ago at 08:13 am
I'm waiting on the Series 6 because it will allow Apple to improve upon the always-on display.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jonnysods
51 minutes ago at 08:24 am


No matter how water resistant it gets, I always feel weird bringing a $350+ electronic device in the pool/water :oops:


I use mine everywhere, ocean, pools, shower etc. It's been great on my AW2/AW3.

But as a backup, I have AppleCare, so I can put it to the test!
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]