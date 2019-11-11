Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Kuo: Apple Watch Series 6 Models to Feature Faster Performance and Improved Water Resistance
In a research note with investor firm TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that 2020 Apple Watch models will feature faster performance, improved water resistance, and improved wireless transmission for potentially faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.
Kuo believes all of these advancements will be made possible by Apple's switch to liquid crystal polymer or LCP material for the flexible circuit boards in next year's Apple Watch models, expected to launch in the second half of the year as usual. Series 5 models and earlier use a material known as polyimide or PI.
Dongshan Precision, Avary Holding, and Flexium Interconnect will be the primary LCP suppliers, according to Kuo.
It would not be surprising if so-called Apple Watch Series 6 models feature a faster Apple-designed S chip, as the only known differences with the S5 chip in Series 5 models compared to the S4 chip in Series 4 models is a built-in compass and a new always-on display driver, so a performance bump will be due next year.
As for water resistance, Apple Watch Series 2 models are already suitable for swimming or showering and can be submerged to a depth of up to 50 meters. With further improvements, perhaps Series 6 models could be certified for some high-velocity water activities such as scuba diving or water skiing.
Previous reports have suggested that 2020 Apple Watch models may also feature sleep tracking and MicroLED displays.
So happy I didn’t buy the Series 5 yet. THIS is the one to wait for
No, no, the next next next one is the one to get.
Series 5 isn't faster than Series 4 :)
You heard it here first: next Apple products will be faster than the current ones.
Just updated my S2 to a S4. S5 wasn't worth the extra $300 cost. Unless Apple has some amazing features in the S6, I won't be getting that one either. These half baked incremental updates are wasteful and just money grabs.
I'm still on S1 and it does everything i need.
No matter how water resistant it gets, I always feel weird bringing a $350+ electronic device in the pool/water :oops:
I use mine everywhere, ocean, pools, shower etc. It's been great on my AW2/AW3.
But as a backup, I have AppleCare, so I can put it to the test!
