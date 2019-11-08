Black Friday Spotlight: Target's Preview Sale Includes iPhone 11 Offers Ahead of Big Discounts Coming November 29

Target's Black Friday sale is set to be massive and will extend across home furniture, clothing, video games, and of course electronics. Target will open its doors at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving evening, close them at 1 a.m. Friday morning, and then re-open at 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Like most other stores, Target has also put some deals online ahead of time in what it's calling the "Black Friday Preview Sale," which lasts today and ends tomorrow night. Preview Sale items include everything from iPhone 11 models to weighted blankets, so be sure to head to Target for the full list. In this article, everything is considered an upcoming sale that isn't yet live unless otherwise noted to be part of the available Preview Sale.
It should also be noted that Target RedCard holders and members of its Circle loyalty program will gain early access to Black Friday deals beginning the day before Thanksgiving, November 27.
Apple
Target will offer a free $200 Target gift card with qualified activation of an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max on Verizon or AT&T [Preview Sale Now]. The same offer will be available for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.
You'll also be able to get the new 32GB 10.2-inch iPad for $249.99, down from $329.99, representing the lowest-ever price on this model.
Next up, the retailer will offer the Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $169.99 and totaling $30 savings across multiple styles. The newest Apple Watch, Series 5, will remain priced at its regular point starting at $399.99 for GPS and $499.99 for cellular.
There will be a chance for some App Store and iTunes gift card savings. Target plans to offer buy one, get one 30 percent off on these gift cards, where the lower-priced gift card will be 30 percent off. There is no specification yet on which tiers will be on sale, but you can likely expect the usual $25, $50, and $100 tiers. Under this sale, purchasing two $50 iTunes gift cards will cost you a total of $85 for $100 iTunes credit, which is the typical 15 percent off sale we usually see.
Lastly, Target plans to offer the AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99, down from $159.99, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169.99, down from $199.99 [Preview Sale Now]. These aren't the lowest prices we've ever seen for either model, and in fact you can get them both for slight cheaper right now on Amazon. Target lists the AirPods Pro, but there won't be a sale on the latest model and it will still cost $249.99.
Electronics
You'll find the usual array of smart home devices, headphones, streaming sticks, and more on sale at Target this Black Friday. We've rounded up some of the best offers in the lists below:
Speakers/Smart Speakers
- Google Home Mini - $19, down from $49
- UE Wonderboom Speaker - $39.99, down from $79.99 [Preview Sale Now]
- JBL Charge 4 Speaker - $99.99, down from $179.99
- Amazon Echo 3rd Gen - $59.99, down from $99.99
- Amazon Echo Show 5 - $49.99, down from $89.99
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen - $22.00, down from $49.99
- Google Nest Hub - $79.00, down from $129.00
- Google Home - $49.00, down from $99.00
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - $129.99, down from $299.99 [Preview Sale Now]
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones - $279.99, down from $349.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - $19.99, down from $39.99
- Roku Streaming Stick+ - $29.99, down from $49.99
- Google Chromecast Video - $25.00, down from $35.00
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $69.95, down from $99.95
- Fitbit Versa 2 - $149.95, down from $199.95
- Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch - $249.99, down from $329.99
- Fossil Sport Smartwatch - $165.00, down from $275.00 [Preview Sale Now]
- Google Nest Cam Indoor - $159.00, down from $199.00
- Google Nest Hello Doorbell - $149.00, down from $229.00
- Ring 2-pack Indoor Cam - $119.99 with $20 Target Gift Card
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat - $179.00, down from $249.00
- Philips Hue Color Light Strip - $89.99 with $35 Target Gift Card
- Philips Hue Color Starter Kit - $199.99 with $55 Target Gift Card
Video Games
To start, Target shoppers should note that the retailer has a notable buy two, get one free "Mix and Match" event happening right now. With this offer, you can buy two products across video games, books, movies, board games, music, and children's activity kits, and get a third from any of these categories for free. For gamers and movie fans, this includes brand-new titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, Toy Story 4, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
If you were planning to buy a Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe this year, you can get a bundle of both for $299.99, netting you the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe copy for free. This is the same offer shared across all of the major retailers this year, including Best Buy (which throws in a screen protector) and Amazon. Target will also be selling Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $29.99 doorbusters.
$15 video games:
- World War Z
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- The Division 2
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Crash Team Racing
- Overcooked 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- There will be over 100 total games on sale at this price...
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Control
- Just Dance 2020
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- There will be over 40 games on sale at this price...
- Fallout 76
- Rage 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- There will be over 30 games at this price...
- Gears 5
- Borderlands 3
- Need for Speed: Heat
- There will be over 10 games on sale at this price...
Console bundles include a 1TB PS4 with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War (2018), and Horizon: Zero Dawn at $199.99, down from $299.99. If you're looking for an Xbox, Target will have a doorbuster offering the 1TB Xbox One X with Gears 5 and a free $40 gift card for $349.99, down from $499.99. You'll also be able to purchase all of the main video game console controllers for $20 off: Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons ($59.99), DualShock 4 ($39.99), and Xbox Wireless Controller ($39.99) will all be on sale.
