Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy's Apple Doorbuster Event Kicks Off Early With Sales on Everything From HomePod to MacBook Pro

Thursday November 7, 2019 12:38 PM PST by Mitchel Broussard
We've begun keeping a track of early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 29.

Today we're starting with Best Buy, which announced its Black Friday sales today while simultaneously kicking off a notable early sale on Apple doorbusters.

Apple Doorbusters - Live Now


Ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has opened up numerous discounts on Apple devices and accessories today, with a sale that will last through Sunday, November 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT. All of the discounts found below will be live through that time, unless they sell out.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights in the sale include HomePod for $199.99, lowest-ever prices on the 2019 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and solid discounts on both storage capacities of the new 10.2-inch iPad. Check out all of the discounts below and if you're interested be sure to make your purchase before Sunday night.

Macs

iPhones and iPads

  • 10.2-inch iPad - My Best Buy members save $80 or $100 on select models / starting at $249.99 with lowest-ever prices
  • iPad Pro - My Best Buy members save $150 or $200 on select models / starting at $649.99
  • iPhone 11 - Save up to $500 with activation and in-store trade-in
  • iPhone 11 Pro - Save up to $500 with activation and in-store trade-in

Apple Watch, HomePod, and Accessories

Best Buy Black Friday - Doors Open 11/28 at 5 p.m.



Like in years past, Best Buy's Black Friday sales include a lot of markdowns on quality TV sets, Blu-Rays, smartphones, Dyson vacuums, smart speakers, video games, and much more. The sales listed below will not be live until Thanksgiving, unless otherwise noted.

Bluetooth speakers

Streaming Devices

Computer Accessories

Storage

Headphones

Miscellaneous

Video Games


There are quite a few solid video game deals set to hit Best Buy this Black Friday, including a headlining Nintendo Switch bundle that we've already seen pop up at places like Target. Best Buy is also offering the Nintendo Switch with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled in, but will throw in a free screen protector for the console as well.

You'll be able to get Joy-Cons for $20 off, as well as a handful of first-party Nintendo games for $39.99, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Splatoon 2.


Moving over to Sony, another popular gaming bundle this year will see a discount at Best Buy this Black Friday: the 1TB PlayStation 4 console bundle with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War (2018), and Horizon Zero Dawn will be $199.99, down from $299.99. DualShock 4 controllers will be $39.99 ($20 off) and the official Sony Gold Wireless Headsets will be $30 off.

There are a few Xbox One bundles, with the lowest priced being the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Console for $149.99, down from $249.99. Those interested in the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game can also get the 1TB Xbox One X Deluxe Edition bundle with the game at $349.99, down from $499.99. Xbox One Controllers will also be $39.99 ($20 off).

We've rounded up some notable game discounts below:
