Black Friday Spotlight: Best Buy's Apple Doorbuster Event Kicks Off Early With Sales on Everything From HomePod to MacBook Pro

Today we're starting with Best Buy, which announced its Black Friday sales today while simultaneously kicking off a notable early sale on Apple doorbusters.
Apple Doorbusters - Live Now
Ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has opened up numerous discounts on Apple devices and accessories today, with a sale that will last through Sunday, November 10 at 11:59 p.m. CT. All of the discounts found below will be live through that time, unless they sell out.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Highlights in the sale include HomePod for $199.99, lowest-ever prices on the 2019 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and solid discounts on both storage capacities of the new 10.2-inch iPad. Check out all of the discounts below and if you're interested be sure to make your purchase before Sunday night.
Macs
- MacBook Air - Save $200 on select models / starting at $899.99 with lowest-ever prices
- MacBook Pro - Save up to $300 on select models / starting at $1,099.99 with lowest-ever prices
- 2019 21.5-inch iMac (8GB RAM/1TB) - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99
- 2019 27-inch iMac (8GB RAM/1TB) - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.99
iPhones and iPads
- 10.2-inch iPad - My Best Buy members save $80 or $100 on select models / starting at $249.99 with lowest-ever prices
- iPad Pro - My Best Buy members save $150 or $200 on select models / starting at $649.99
- iPhone 11 - Save up to $500 with activation and in-store trade-in
- iPhone 11 Pro - Save up to $500 with activation and in-store trade-in
Apple Watch, HomePod, and Accessories
- Apple Watch Series 4 - Save up to $300 / minimum savings is $50
- HomePod - $199.99, down from $299.99
- Smart Battery Cases - Save $20
- Powerbeats3 Wireless - $89.99, down from $199.99
- Beats Studio3 Headphones - $199.99, down from $349.99
Best Buy Black Friday - Doors Open 11/28 at 5 p.m.
Like in years past, Best Buy's Black Friday sales include a lot of markdowns on quality TV sets, Blu-Rays, smartphones, Dyson vacuums, smart speakers, video games, and much more. The sales listed below will not be live until Thanksgiving, unless otherwise noted.
Bluetooth speakers
- UE Boom 2 - $69.99, down from $179.99 [On Sale Now]
- JBL Flip 4 - $59.99, down from $99.99
- JBL Charge 4 - $99.99, down from $179.99
- Bose SoundLink Revolve - $119.99, down from $199.99 [On Sale Now]
Streaming Devices
- Amazon Fire TV Stick - $19.99, down from $39.99
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99, down from $49.99
- Amazon Fire TV Cube - $89.99, down from $119.99
- Roku Ultra 4K - $49.99, down from $99.99
- Google Chromecast - $25.00, down from $35.00
- Google Chromecast Ultra 4K - $49.99, down from $69.99
Computer Accessories
- Incase MacBook cases - Save 50 percent
- Targus City Laptop Backpack in Black - $9.99, down from $32.99 [On Sale Now]
- Solo Urban Laptop Briefcase in Black/Orange - $9.99, down from $29.99 [On Sale Now]
- HyperDrive USB Hubs - Save $40 / as low as $39.99 [On Sale Now]
Storage
- PNY 512GB USB Flash Drive - $69.99, down from $129.99 [On Sale Now]
- Samsung 860 EVO 1TB Internal SATA SSD - $109.99, down from $169.99
- Samsung T5 1TB External Portable SSD (Rose Gold) - $139.99, down from $199.99
- WD Easystore 12TB External Hard Drive - $179.99, down from $279.99 [On Sale Now]
Headphones
- PowerBeats Pro - $199.99, down from $249.99
- AirPods with Charging Case - $144.99, down from $159.99 [On Sale Now]
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - $164.99, down from $199.99 [On Sale Now]
Miscellaneous
- $100 iTunes gift cards - Save 20 percent
- Select smartphone cases - Save up to 50 percent [On Sale Now]
- Mophie Powerstation 6,000 mAh - $14.99, down from $44.99
- Belkin charging docks - Save $20 [On Sale Now]
Video Games
There are quite a few solid video game deals set to hit Best Buy this Black Friday, including a headlining Nintendo Switch bundle that we've already seen pop up at places like Target. Best Buy is also offering the Nintendo Switch with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled in, but will throw in a free screen protector for the console as well.
You'll be able to get Joy-Cons for $20 off, as well as a handful of first-party Nintendo games for $39.99, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Splatoon 2.
Moving over to Sony, another popular gaming bundle this year will see a discount at Best Buy this Black Friday: the 1TB PlayStation 4 console bundle with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War (2018), and Horizon Zero Dawn will be $199.99, down from $299.99. DualShock 4 controllers will be $39.99 ($20 off) and the official Sony Gold Wireless Headsets will be $30 off.
There are a few Xbox One bundles, with the lowest priced being the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Console for $149.99, down from $249.99. Those interested in the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game can also get the 1TB Xbox One X Deluxe Edition bundle with the game at $349.99, down from $499.99. Xbox One Controllers will also be $39.99 ($20 off).
We've rounded up some notable game discounts below:
- Days Gone - $19.99, down from $39.99
- Borderlands 3 - $27.99, down from $59.99
- Control - $29.99, down from $59.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99, down from $59.99
- Gears 5 - $24.99, down from $59.99
- Rage 2 - $19.99, down from $59.99
- God of War - $9.99, down from $19.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $9.99, down from $19.99
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $14.99, down from $39.99