Adobe Bringing Illustrator to iPad in 2020

Adobe Illustrator will follow Photoshop for iPad, which is launching today.
According to Adobe, development for Illustrator on iPad is in the early stages of development, but the Illustrator experience is being reimagined from the ground up to take advantage of the "unique capabilities" offered by the iPad, like Apple Pencil support.
Adobe is focusing on several core concepts, such as a seamless connection across devices and file interoperability, allowing files created on the iPad to be opened on the desktop and vice versa.
Adobe says that Illustrator on the iPad will let users work with Illustrator with "no loss of the detail and precision" expected from Adobe. For many designs, projects will be able to be started and finished on the iPad.
The app will feature an interface that's "natural" and easy to use, and iPad features like the camera and the Apple Pencil will be leveraged. As an example, Adobe says that Illustrator users will be able to take a photo of a hand-drawn sketch and transform it into vector shapes using Illustrator for iPad.
Those who are interested in Adobe Illustrator for iPad can sign up to get early access and stay informed on upcoming Illustrator news.