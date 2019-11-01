New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Watch Competition to Grow as Google Plans Its Own Wearables Following Fitbit Acquisition

Friday November 1, 2019 6:48 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Google today announced it plans to release its own "Made by Google" wearables following its $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracker maker Fitbit. The deal is expected to close in 2020 pending regulatory approvals.
Over the years, Google has made progress with partners in this space with Wear OS and Google Fit, but we see an opportunity to invest even more in Wear OS as well as introduce Made by Google wearable devices into the market. Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users. By working closely with Fitbit's team of experts, and bringing together the best AI, software and hardware, we can help spur innovation in wearables and build products to benefit even more people around the world.
Fitbit confirmed that it will continue to support both Android and iOS, and that Fitbit health data will not be used for Google ads.

Avatar
jimmy_uk
39 minutes ago at 06:51 am
RIP Fitbit ?
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Darkashnet
25 minutes ago at 07:05 am
"...and that Fitbit health data will not be used for Google ads"

The fact they even have to announce that really shows how vast Google's data tracking is. Whether it's to be believed is a different story entirely.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
32 minutes ago at 06:58 am
This is gonna be a trainwreck.

I love it.


[automerge]1572616734[/automerge]


There goes the privacy for Fitbit watches.


There never was any. Fitbit has been leaking users' data via insecure Bluetooth since day 1.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mike.101
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Who wouldn't want to have every second of their life tracked.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
agffth
39 minutes ago at 06:51 am
:( I love my Fitbit. I'm not a huge fan of Google. I'll have to see what data they want from my Fitbit before I decide to upgrade or not.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Matz
36 minutes ago at 06:54 am
I've had an AW since shortly after launch, and wear it every day. Series 0 and now Series 3 GPS.
Credible competition will only improve future versions.
Bring it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
gsmornot
35 minutes ago at 06:55 am
I have a feeling this move will boost Apple Watch sales from the people that do not want to own a Google Fitbit device.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Abazigal
34 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Competition?

The Apple Watch crushed Fitbit so badly that selling itself was pretty much the only alternative left for it.

And now it is being acquired by another company with an equally spotty track record.

Right...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
31 minutes ago at 06:59 am
Yep. Getting an Apple Watch in 2020 then. Shame, I loved my Fitbit 7 years of data on the service. Like hell google are getting anywhere near it. Bye Fitbit
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
XXPP
19 minutes ago at 07:11 am
"Fitbit health data will not be used for Google ads"
ha ha ha ha of course.
Rating: 2 Votes

