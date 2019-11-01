Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Watch Competition to Grow as Google Plans Its Own Wearables Following Fitbit Acquisition
Over the years, Google has made progress with partners in this space with Wear OS and Google Fit, but we see an opportunity to invest even more in Wear OS as well as introduce Made by Google wearable devices into the market. Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users. By working closely with Fitbit's team of experts, and bringing together the best AI, software and hardware, we can help spur innovation in wearables and build products to benefit even more people around the world.Fitbit confirmed that it will continue to support both Android and iOS, and that Fitbit health data will not be used for Google ads.
The fact they even have to announce that really shows how vast Google's data tracking is. Whether it's to be believed is a different story entirely.
I love it.
There goes the privacy for Fitbit watches.
There never was any. Fitbit has been leaking users' data via insecure Bluetooth since day 1.
Credible competition will only improve future versions.
Bring it.
The Apple Watch crushed Fitbit so badly that selling itself was pretty much the only alternative left for it.
And now it is being acquired by another company with an equally spotty track record.
Right...
ha ha ha ha of course.
