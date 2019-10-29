Apple Boosts iPhone 11 Component Orders But Cuts Them for iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple has increased iPhone 11 components orders by 15%, and cut those for iPhone 11 Pro Max by about 5%, the sources said.Today's report corroborates a similar report earlier this month that said iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are seeing the strongest demand, with Apple revising orders for the iPhone 11 Pro Max down slightly to balance production with demand.
DigiTimes' sources speculate that brisk iPhone 11 sales could influence Apple's 2020 iPhone plans, suggesting the company could choose to keep an LCD-based smartphone in next year's flagship lineup instead of adopting OLED wholesale.
According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple intends to complete its transition to an all-OLED iPhone lineup in 2020 with new 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch devices.
Kuo also believes Apple will sell around 10 percent more iPhones in the first quarter of 2020, thanks to strong replacement demand for its iPhone 11 series devices and the launch of the "iPhone SE 2" in March.
In addition, sources in today's report indicate that King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) continues to see strong demand for Intel baseband chips that Apple uses for the iPhone 11, iPhone 8 and iPhone XR.
At the beginning of October, Apple reportedly asked suppliers to increase production of its new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro lineup by up to 10 percent, adding up to 8 million units to its earlier production plans as it sought to meet better-than-expected demand.