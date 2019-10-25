New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Future iPhones Expected to Adopt Apple Watch's Low-Power LTPO Display Technology

Friday October 25, 2019 12:07 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to use a low-power backplane technology called LTPO for future iPhones, according to Korean website The Elec. The backplane is responsible for turning individual pixels on and off on the display.


From the report:
Apple, meanwhile, is moving to more widely apply LTPO panels to its iPhones. This means it needs to find ways to work together with Samsung Display, which is holding its own in terms of both technological prowess and production capacity in the small and mid-sized OLED sector.
LTPO, or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, has an Oxide TFT structure that uses up to 15 percent less power than LTPS, or low-temperature polysilicon, the backplane technology that Apple currently uses. Naturally, that could contribute to longer battery life on future iPhones.

Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 models already feature LTPO displays. Apple's website says the technology enables Series 5 models to have the same up-to-18-hour battery life as Series 4 models despite having an always-on display:
The low temperature poly-silicon and oxide display features a reinvented pixel architecture that lets the screen refresh rate dip from 60Hz to a power-sipping 1Hz when the watch is inactive. A new low-power driver, ultra-efficient power management, and a new ambient light sensor work together so the display can stay always on with up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple's transition to OLED started small with the original ‌Apple Watch‌ in 2015, followed by the iPhone X in 2017, so it would not be surprising if LTPO expands from the Watch to the iPhone as early as next year.

dorsal
16 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
No - Not longer battery life - smaller (cheaper) battery for the same life.
mtneer
31 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
I just hope they would have ironed out any possible battery impacts by then.
G5isAlive
I just hope they would have ironed out any possible battery impacts by then.


What battery impacts? Nothing is free... even power sipping is, well, power sipping. It IS going to use power when always on. If you don't like that, you can turn off 'always on.' Problem solved. Physics.

Edit: I like 'always on' on my Series 5 and accept it might drain the power slightly faster. Not a real life problem for me. But when I fly overseas I turn it off to get the last bit of power out.
SAIRUS
27 minutes ago at 12:13 pm
Wait the 4 and 5 have this tech? So is the battery the only reason the 4 doesn't have always on?
Fidgetyrat
19 minutes ago at 12:20 pm


I just hope they would have ironed out any possible battery impacts by then.


Where did this say they are going to be always-on displays? I just got the impression they plan to use the lower power displays in general for what would amount to a decent amount of battery savings.

Knowing Apple, they will reduce the battery size and make it thinner instead of passing on the higher battery live.
H3LL5P4WN
13 minutes ago at 12:27 pm
Aren't most reviewers saying that the Series 5's battery life is actually bad compared to the 4, and that disabling Always On gets the 5 to the 4's impressive battery life?
Rating: 1 Votes
gplusplus
8 minutes ago at 12:31 pm
Finally, some hardware upgrades that add new functionality, not just a new camera or a faster processor. I welcome this, and more.
