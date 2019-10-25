New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Arcade Adds Five New Games on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as 'LEGO Brawls' Expands to Mac

Friday October 25, 2019 7:27 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple Arcade has received another weekly refresh, with five more games added to the service across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The new titles include neo-classic side-scrolling action platformer "Fallen Knight" by FairPlay Studios, barnyard game "Hogwash" by Bossa Studios, the hypnotic getaway "Lifelike: Chapter One" by Kunabi Brother, puzzler "Tales of Memo" by Tendays Studio, and roleplaying folktale "Yaga" by Versus Evil.


"Hogwash," "Tales of Memo," and "Yaga" have also been added to Apple Arcade on the Mac, while "ChuChu Rocket! Universe" and "LEGO Brawls" have been extended to the Mac after debuting on iOS last month.






Apple Arcade now has 89 games available for iOS and tvOS, and 81 on macOS, as Apple closes in on its promise of over 100 games.

Apple Arcade is Apple's new subscription-based gaming service, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to dozens of premium games for $4.99 per month, with no in-app purchases or ads. The service launched in late September with a one-month free trial available.

Tag: Apple Arcade Guide
[ 7 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Baymowe335
36 minutes ago at 07:28 am
Keep improving it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
velcrovan
30 minutes ago at 07:34 am
I love how in the Fallen Knight trailer, every single enemy soldier is just standing in one spot, not firing his gun, waiting to get slashed.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]