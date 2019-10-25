Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple Arcade Adds Five New Games on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV as 'LEGO Brawls' Expands to Mac
The new titles include neo-classic side-scrolling action platformer "Fallen Knight" by FairPlay Studios, barnyard game "Hogwash" by Bossa Studios, the hypnotic getaway "Lifelike: Chapter One" by Kunabi Brother, puzzler "Tales of Memo" by Tendays Studio, and roleplaying folktale "Yaga" by Versus Evil.
"Hogwash," "Tales of Memo," and "Yaga" have also been added to Apple Arcade on the Mac, while "ChuChu Rocket! Universe" and "LEGO Brawls" have been extended to the Mac after debuting on iOS last month.
Apple Arcade now has 89 games available for iOS and tvOS, and 81 on macOS, as Apple closes in on its promise of over 100 games.
Apple Arcade is Apple's new subscription-based gaming service, providing iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to dozens of premium games for $4.99 per month, with no in-app purchases or ads. The service launched in late September with a one-month free trial available.
