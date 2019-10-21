Apple Releases Revised macOS Catalina Supplemental Update

Monday October 21, 2019 10:46 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new supplemental update for macOS Catalina, nearly one week after releasing the first supplemental update and two weeks after the launch of ‌macOS Catalina‌.

The update can be downloaded through the Software Update section of the System Preferences app, but it may be limited to those who didn't download the first supplemental update as it appears to be a minor incremental change that offers the same release notes as the first version.

The ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ Supplemental Update includes installation and reliability improvements, and is recommended for all users.

This update:
- Improves installation reliability of ‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌ on Macs with low disk space
- Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations
- Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple ‌‌iCloud‌‌ accounts are logged in
- Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline
Apple is also working on a ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.1 update, which is available to developers at the current time.

Related Roundup: macOS Catalina
27 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Xenc
47 minutes ago at 10:51 am
macos_catalina_release-final_FINAL.dmg
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
Eorlas
47 minutes ago at 10:51 am


This is worse than iOS updates


i dont really understand all the griping about updates this season between iOS and catalina. they're not the most solid of releases, but i'd prefer apple to be on more frequent updating schedules.

they tend to just release the occasional major .x update, but otherwise nothing important happens except for once a year. so especially in the case of iOS, the software gets incredibly stale with the lack of progress, which mostly only takes place with jailbreak tweaks.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
urbanmacUser
50 minutes ago at 10:49 am
This is worse than iOS updates
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
konqerror
41 minutes ago at 10:57 am


i dont really understand all the griping about updates this season between iOS and catalina. they're not the most solid of releases, but i'd prefer apple to be on more frequent updating schedules.


Your interpretation: Apple is fixing bugs rapidly
Other people's interpretation: Apple has an unacceptable number of bugs that need rapid fixes
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Joniz
27 minutes ago at 11:11 am

i dont really understand all the griping about updates this season between iOS and catalina. they're not the most solid of releases, but i'd prefer apple to be on more frequent updating schedules.


Personally, I’d prefer they release fewer, rock-solid releases.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
47 minutes ago at 10:51 am
those who updated already, let the rest of us know if if all is good now! :)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Lobwedgephil
49 minutes ago at 10:49 am
iOS Blog section?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Squuiid
40 minutes ago at 10:58 am
Not at all surprised by this. The previous supplemental had a bug which made the problem it was supposed to fix during install actually worse.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
chris4565
32 minutes ago at 11:06 am


strange, apple has never done that before even tho its minor its still something

If I recall correctly they did the same thing one day with iOS where they re-released an iOS update.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
nathan_reilly
31 minutes ago at 11:07 am


i dont really understand all the griping about updates this season between iOS and catalina. they're not the most solid of releases, but i'd prefer apple to be on more frequent updating schedules.

they tend to just release the occasional major .x update, but otherwise nothing important happens except for once a year. so especially in the case of iOS, the software gets incredibly stale with the lack of progress, which mostly only takes place with jailbreak tweaks.


I actually don't get this at all. I've used macs for years and never found them "stale". Usually when UI changes come around I adjust just fine to them...but I don't crave them by any means. They don't change the work I do on my computer vastly, or how I feel about it...

I much rather Apple focus on stability and security than aesthetics, but on the whole I don't feel like I'm yearning for new shiny features every year.

*edit: I guess the gist of it is: less update frequency, more update stability. That's my preference.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]