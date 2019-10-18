Google Pixel 4's Face Unlock Feature Works With Eyes Closed, Sparking Security Concerns

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Google unveiled the Pixel 4 this week to mostly positive reviews, many of which praised the phone for is super-fast new face unlock system, which replaces the fingerprint sensor and works much the same as Apple's Face ID on iPhones, except for one key security feature.
The BBC has discovered that the Pixel 4 can be unlocked even with the user's face even if they're sleeping (or pretending to be asleep). That contrasts with Apple's Face ID system, which engages by default an "Attention Aware" feature that requires the user's eyes to be open for the iPhone to be unlocked. Attention Aware can be disabled for convenience, but the Pixel 4 lacks an equivalent security feature entirely.
Proof, for those asking #madebygoogle #pixel4 pic.twitter.com/mBDJphVpfB— Chris Fox (@thisisFoxx) October 15, 2019
To its credit though, Google isn't hiding this fact. A Google support page reads: "Your phone can also be unlocked by someone else if it's held up to your face, even if your eyes are closed. Keep your phone in a safe place, like your front pocket or handbag."
To "prepare for unsafe situations," Google recommends holding the power button for a couple of seconds and tapping Lockdown, which turns off notifications and face recognition unlocking.
In early leaks of the Pixel 4, screenshots revealed a "require eyes to be open" setting for face unlock, so it looks as if Google tried to implement a similar feature to Apple's Attention Aware, but couldn't get it working in time for the device's launch.
Speaking before the launch, Pixel product manager Sherry Lin said: "There are actually only two face [authorisation] solutions that meet the bar for being super-secure. So, you know, for payments, that level - it's ours and Apple's."
Cyber-security experts disagree.
"If someone can unlock your phone while you're asleep, it's a big security problem," security blogger Graham Cluley told the BBC. "Someone unauthorized - a child or partner? - could unlock the phone without your permission by putting it in front of your face while you're asleep."
In a statement given to the BBC, Google said it would "continue to improve Face Unlock over time."
It’s why I keep choosing Apple. Whether anyone likes it or not they are *the* authority on smart phones, they singlehandedly created that market.
What I really like on my Samsung phone is 2-level authentication. It comes with a feature called secure folder that can contain apps and data that is separately encrypted and can have different access security. I use this for my banking apps, and have a password on it instead of the fingerprint/PIN combo for my phone itself.
In all fairness, it isn't really a regression compared to fingerprint scanners which can also be used with a sleeping user.
Great work-around if you have a phone that can be compromised by a $1 screen protector.
I thought it would be just 1yr for everyone else to replicate the tech inside iPhoneX. But there are not much phones having face ID even after 2 yrs. Then I thought maybe not many are interested in that tech. But now I know, it must be gruesomely difficult and expensive. I mean, someone like Google trying and failing. Can't imagine plight of other small manufacturers.
Most Android phone users really do not care about privacy, they are fine with Google spying on them and sharing their information, so to them, security is just a gimmick anyway.
This is the best point I've seen on the thread - no one seems to talk about this, yet always touts Touch ID's superiority to Face ID.
Like they can ALMOST fully mimic Face ID / Touch ID, but they lack something key that only Apple has.
When FaceID was released it immediately put Apple 2-3 years ahead of everyone else. Leagues ahead.
That’s a fact. The competitors haven’t done anything compelling to make me switch from iOS / macOS / iPadOS etc. I don’t know what it would take haha, but I’ve seen nothing yet.
Always imitated, never duplicated.
