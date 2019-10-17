Arlo Launches Smart HDR Video Doorbell

Arlo says the Video Doorbell manages this thanks to an "industry-leading" vertical field-of-view that allows users to get a bigger, more precise picture of their front porch.
Along with the optimized 1:1 aspect ratio front entry view, the HDR video doorbell features motion detection alerts, smartphone video call and quick-reply pre-recorded messages for interacting with visitors, night vision, live zoom, and a silent mode that disables push notifications and mutes the chime.
In addition, the doorbell has a weather-resistant design that enables it to withstand heat, cold, rain, and sun, while built-in tamper detection triggers a siren if someone attempts to remove the doorbell.
The Video Doorbell works with Arlo Smart Plans, the company's subscription services that start with the Arlo Smart plan offering 30-day video history, advanced AI detection, custom activity zones, and lock screen notifications, priced at $2.99 per month per camera. For $9.99 per month, the Arlo Smart Premier plan adds e911 emergency call service and covers up to ten cameras for one price, while the Arlo Smart Elite plan at $14.99 per month covers up to 20 cameras and extends video history to 60 days.
We asked Arlo whether the company plans to support HomeKit on the Video Doorbell, and Arlo said only that while it's aiming to make as many of its cameras as possible compatible with HomeKit, there's nothing to announce with regard to the Video Doorbell and HomeKit at this time.
With a retail price of $149.99, the Video Doorbell is available now for pre-order at Best Buy and other authorized Arlo resellers.