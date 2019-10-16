New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple and A24 Partnering for Film Adaptation of Jandy Nelson's Young Adult Novel 'The Sky is Everywhere'

Wednesday October 16, 2019 8:22 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has set up its second partnership with film studio A24, this time for an adaptation of the young adult novel "The Sky is Everywhere" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"The Sky is Everywhere" will be directed by Josephine Decker and the film will be written by the novel's author, Jandy Nelson. The book was published in 2010 and tells the story of a high schooler named Lennie Walker who is coping with the sudden death of her older sister.

Apple and A24 first announced a plan to produce the film "On the Rocks" with director Sofia Coppola earlier this year. "The Sky is Everywhere" will be the second project to come out of the agreement.

Apple and A24 have a multiyear agreement, and the two plan to produce a series of films for Apple TV+, so there will be more coming beyond "The Sky is Everywhere" and "On the Rocks."

A24 is an indie entertainment studio, most recently known for releasing films like "The Lighthouse," "Midsommar," "Mid90s," and "Eighth Grade."

‌Apple TV‌+ is set to launch in a few weeks on November 1, and the company has already begun premiering its shows at press events, starting with "For All Mankind."

