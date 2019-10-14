Jason Sudeikis Heads to Apple TV+ With New 'Ted Lasso' Comedy

Variety has learned that Apple TV Plus has given a series order to “Ted Lasso,” on which Sudeikis will star in addition to writing and executive producing. In the series, Sudeikis plays Lasso, an idealistic all-American football coach hired to manage an English football club despite having no soccer coaching experience at all.Apple TV+ launches November 1, although the Ted Lasso series clearly won't be ready to debut for some time. Just today, Apple launched a new press site showcasing information on a number of movies and series coming to Apple TV+, which will be priced at $4.99 per month for up to six family members. Customers who purchase a new Apple device can, however, qualify for a free year of Apple TV+.
