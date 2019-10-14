New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Launches New Press Site With Details on Upcoming Apple TV+ Shows and Movies

Monday October 14, 2019 12:20 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple has launched a new press site for its upcoming Apple TV+ service, offering quick access to details on each of the movies and series coming to the service.


Feature pages on each title include summaries, release dates, cast lists, trailers and photos, and press contacts.

Apple is currently featuring 15 titles on the press page, eight of which will be launching on November 1 alongside the service's debut. Others will be following in later weeks, while some are still listed only as "coming soon."

‌Apple TV‌+ will be priced at $4.99 per month with a one-week free trial. Users who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch, or Mac on or after September 10 will qualify for a free one-year subscription. Up to six family members can share a single ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription through Family Sharing.

