Nomad's Upcoming 'Base Station Pro' is the Latest AirPower Alternative, Able to Charge 3 Devices in Any Position

Nomad worked with Aira and its "FreePower" wireless charging technology to build the Base Station Pro, which features an 18 coil matrix and proprietary algorithms that locate your smartphone in any orientation. The mat supports the Qi standard, so it's compatible with Apple's latest iPhones and any other smartphone that has Qi wireless charging support.
In the box, Nomad includes a 2 meter USB-C to USB-C braided cable and a 30W USB-C power adapter. The Base Station Pro itself measures about 8.7 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and 0.5 inches thick.
Nomad's video shows off the Base Station Pro and how the company went about creating the device. The video and Nomad's website showcase the iPhone and AirPods on the mat, but Apple Watch charging will not be supported. Nomad currently sells the Base Station Apple Watch Edition as another AirPower alternative, which includes a dedicated charging puck for the wearable device and is priced at $139.
You can also purchase the original Base Station for $99, which charges up to two smartphones wirelessly or up to four with the integrated USB-C and USB-A ports.
Nomad has yet to reveal a price or a release date for the Base Station Pro, but those interested can sign up to be notified when it will be available for pre-order. You can head to Nomad's website for more information.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.