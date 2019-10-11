Google Maps Gains Detailed Voice Guidance for Visually Impaired Users

With a launch timed to honor World Sight Day, the feature continually reminds the user that they're on the correct route, the distance until their next turn and the direction they're walking in.
Detailed voice guidance also provides the user with warnings when approaching large intersections, and lets them know if they've accidentally left their route by offering a spoken notification that they're being re-routed.
The new accessibility feature will be a welcome addition for users who are blind or who have moderate-to-severe vision impairments, but the reminders could be handy for people with normal eyesight, too. As Google notes in a blog post:
While this new feature can be enormously helpful to people with visual impairments, it can also help someone who wants a more screen-free experience on their next walking trip. Similar to the announcements you might hear at crosswalks or on a bus, everyone can benefit from it. Not everyone will need this level of assistance, but it’s great to know it’s available and only a tap away.
To enable the accessibility feature in Google Maps, go to the Settings section of the app and tap Navigation. At the bottom of the list, beneath the "Walking options" heading, is an option to turn on Detailed voice guidance.
Detailed voice guidance for walking navigation is rolling out now on Android and iOS, and is initially available in English in the United States and Japanese in Japan, with support for additional languages and countries on the way.
Google Maps can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]