macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple Releases First Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Update
The new macOS Catalina beta can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.
It's not yet known what improvements the first update to macOS Catalina will bring, but it likely includes performance improvements and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the first version of Catalina.
macOS Catalina is a major update that eliminates iTunes in favor of new Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, nixes support for 32-bit apps, adds a new Find My app, brings a new Photos interface, and includes multiple privacy enhancements and other app refinements.
For full details on what's new in macOS Catalina, make sure to check out our macOS Catalina roundup.
its that all its updating? no bugs?? :(
They never list all of the fixes/improvements in these public release notes. It's just a basic list but never complete.
They are fixing bugs in each update.
Currently downloading. Curious to see what they're up to with Photos.
