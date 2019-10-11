New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases First Beta of Upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Update

Friday October 11, 2019 10:11 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update to developers, just days after releasing macOS Catalina to the public.

The new ‌macOS Catalina‌ beta can be downloaded using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper software from the Developer Center.


It's not yet known what improvements the first update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ will bring, but it likely includes performance improvements and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the first version of Catalina.

‌macOS Catalina‌ is a major update that eliminates iTunes in favor of new Music, Podcasts, and TV apps, nixes support for 32-bit apps, adds a new Find My app, brings a new Photos interface, and includes multiple privacy enhancements and other app refinements.

For full details on what's new in ‌macOS Catalina‌, make sure to check out our macOS Catalina roundup.

