macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple's Stock Sets New All-Time High
AAPL has surged nearly 10 percent over the past month, fueled in part by multiple reports indicating that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro sales have been better than expected so far in several countries, including the United States, China, and India, something that Apple CEO Tim Cook alluded to in a recent interview.
Apple is set to report its fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, October 30 after the stock market closes.
What would I give to be doomed like this...
Doom. So much doom.
What would I give to be doomed like this...
It's all Tim Cooks fault and something about keyboards.
Nice surprise.
Apple shares are currently trading above the $234 mark on the intraday market, setting a new all-time high for the company. As noted by CNBC ('https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/11/apple-aapl-hits-all-time-high.html'), the stock's previous all-time high was $233.47 in October 2018.
though I’m expecting, unfortunately, some doom and gloom to creep into this thread.
Really? Your only problem with Apple is 3D Touch? I wish I had your problems. :D :D :D
maybe now they’ll be able to afford to put 3D Touch back in their iPhones
From a business perspective, given Apple's recent decision, I'd be happy as shareholder has well.
Pandering to China makes a lot of financial sense.
It appears iPhone 11 is doing so well, Apple had to ramp up it's production. That's awesome.
