Apple's Stock Sets New All-Time High

Friday October 11, 2019 9:10 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple shares are currently trading above the $234 mark on the intraday market, setting a new all-time high for the company. As noted by CNBC, the stock's previous all-time high was $233.47 in October 2018.


AAPL has surged nearly 10 percent over the past month, fueled in part by multiple reports indicating that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro sales have been better than expected so far in several countries, including the United States, China, and India, something that Apple CEO Tim Cook alluded to in a recent interview.

Apple is set to report its fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, October 30 after the stock market closes.

24 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
StellarVixen
42 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Doom. So much doom.


What would I give to be doomed like this...
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
sickoagb
39 minutes ago at 09:13 am
maybe now they’ll be able to afford to put 3D Touch back in their iPhones
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ducknalddon
26 minutes ago at 09:26 am


Doom. So much doom.


What would I give to be doomed like this...


It's all Tim Cooks fault and something about keyboards.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ZacUSNYR
26 minutes ago at 09:26 am
Pandering to China makes a lot of financial sense.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
27 minutes ago at 09:25 am


Nice surprise.

though I’m expecting, unfortunately, some doom and gloom to creep into this thread.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
hermes16
28 minutes ago at 09:24 am
I can make the stock crash... I'll buy it
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Freida
32 minutes ago at 09:20 am


maybe now they’ll be able to afford to put 3D Touch back in their iPhones

Really? Your only problem with Apple is 3D Touch? I wish I had your problems. :D :D :D
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mlrproducts
39 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Makes perfect sense - Tim just made a sweet trade... all the bodies of those China persecutes in exchange to sell iPhones to the rest!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
djlythium
19 minutes ago at 09:33 am


Pandering to China makes a lot of financial sense.

From a business perspective, given Apple's recent decision, I'd be happy as shareholder has well.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ellsworth
18 minutes ago at 09:34 am
I know it's childish to point fingers and those who said the iPhone 11 would bring Apple down so I'm not going to do that. They know who they are....
It appears iPhone 11 is doing so well, Apple had to ramp up it's production. That's awesome.
Rating: 1 Votes

Read All Comments