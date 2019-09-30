Apple to Announce Q4 2019 Earnings on October 30

The earnings results will offer up some insight into how well the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max did during their first week of availability, though Apple no longer breaks out iPhone unit sales so specific data won't be available.
Apple's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 includes expected revenue of $61 to $64 billion and gross margin between 37.5 and 38.5 percent. If on the higher end of the range, Apple's revenue will beat its Q4 2018 revenue of $62.9 billion.
Guidance for the holiday quarter provided by Apple in its Q4 earnings results will give us the most insight into how the company's newest iPhones are selling.
The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on October 30.