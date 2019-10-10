New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 to Developers

Thursday October 10, 2019 10:03 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the second betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.2 updates to developers, a week after seeding the first betas and two weeks after the release of iOS 13.1.

iOS and  iPadOS  13.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profiles have been installed.


iOS 13.2 introduces Deep Fusion for the cameras in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. Deep Fusion is a new image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic and the Neural Engine. Deep Fusion takes advantage of machine learning techniques to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details, and noise in each part of the image.

The feature is aimed at improving indoor photos and photos taken in medium lighting, and it's a feature that will automatically activate based on the lens being used and the light level in the room.

In both iOS 13.2 and  iPadOS  13.2, Apple has reintroduced the Announce Messages with Siri feature, which lets  Siri  read incoming messages without having to unlock the iPhone. The feature works with the second-generation AirPods and the Beats Pro.

The betas include new privacy settings for Apple's upcoming Research app, a new Transfer to HomePod toggle in the Settings app to turn on  HomePod  handoff, an updated volume bar in Control Center that displays  AirPods  and Beats icons, and an option to display multi-function HomeKit products as multiple tiles or a single tile.

Also discovered in the first beta of iOS 13.2 was an icon that divulges the design of Apple's third-generation  AirPods , expected in 2020. The  AirPods  have a fresh look with a body that resembles the current  AirPods , but with rubber tips, likely for the rumored noise cancelation feature.

Additional details on what's new in iOS 13.2 can be found in our iOS 13.2 tidbits article.

DaveOP
PLEASE. FIX. BATTERY. DRAINAGE. ISSUES. NOW.

It's a beta. If you're this angry about battery life, why are you on a beta?
Jd3774life
Battery Life is better than ever ;)
blcamp
PLEASE. FIX. BATTERY. DRAINAGE. ISSUES. NOW.

(Edit: BTW, I'm NOT on a beta.)
blcamp
It's a beta. If you're this angry about battery life, why are you on a beta?



I'm NOT on a beta, friend. Running 13.1.2 on an iPhone 7.
Imory
So where’s the feature of connecting two pairs of Airpods to one iPhone?
GCHASE1995
Bring on the new emojis ?
