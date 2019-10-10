New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Signs Multi-Year Deal With Director Alfonso Cuarón

Thursday October 10, 2019 2:52 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Film director has Alfonso Cuarón has signed a multi-year deal to develop television projects for the Apple TV+ streaming service, reports Variety.

Cuarón is primarily known for his work on films, and has not done much television, so his partnership with Apple will mark his first major foray into TV. He did previously co-create 2014 NBC drama "Believe," and he directed Mexican anthology series "La Hora Marcada," but other than that he has focused on movies.

Image via The Telegraph
Cuarón directed award-winning films that include "Y Tu Mamá También," "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," "Children of Men," "Gravity," and "Roma."

According to Variety, Cuarón will maintain an existing deal with Anonymous Content and will also continue to work with other collaborations in addition to his work for Apple.

Apple has signed similar overall multi-show deals with Oprah Winfrey, Justin Lin, and Jason Katims.

Any TV shows created by Cuarón under his partnership with Apple will be added to ‌Apple TV‌+, Apple's upcoming streaming service that's set to launch on November 1.

